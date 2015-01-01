पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फूलबाग मैदान ग्वालियर में किसान सम्मेलन:कल होने वाले किसान महा सम्मेलन को सफल बनाने भाजपा ने की बैठक

भितरवार3 घंटे पहले
नए बिल को लेकर केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर एवं राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की मौजूदगी में 16 दिसंबर को फूलबाग मैदान ग्वालियर में किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। जिसको लेकर मंगलवार को भितरवार भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष नितेश कुमार जैन की अध्यक्षता में भितरवार मंडल के कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक जिला ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष कौशल शर्मा ने ली।

बैठक में उपस्थित कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए श्री शर्मा ने कहा कि देश में लागू हुए कृषि बिल के ऐतिहासिक सुधारों के लिए आजादी के बाद यह पहला अवसर होगा जिसमें किसान पूरी तरह से स्वतंत्र होकर अपनी उपज को किसी भी मंडी में या दुकानदार या व्यापारी को विक्रय कर सकता है।

कुछ राजनीतिक पार्टियां किसानों को गुमराह कर भ्रामक जानकारियां उपलब्ध करा रही है, जिससे किसान भ्रमित हो रहे हैं। फूलबाग मैदान में प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता अपने-अपने क्षेत्र से अत्यधिक संख्या में किसानों को लेकर आए। बैठक में महीप सिंह यादव, पूर्व नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष कमलेश खटीक, उदयभान सिंह रावत, रामेश्वर सिंह रावत सहित अन्य भाजपा कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

