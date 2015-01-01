पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिविल अस्पताल:पहली बार में बजट लैप्स, दूसरी बार मिले बजट में नहीं कर पाए काम, इस बार कायाकल्प योजना में शमिल ही नहीं

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल परिसर में नल के पास उखड़ रहा प्लास्टर, प्लेटफॉर्म भी नही बनाया।
  • व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार करते तो अंक मिलने से कायाकल्प के लिए मिलता बजट
  • सिविल अस्पताल में न गार्डन विकसित कर सके न अन्य व्यवस्थाएं सुधार सके

स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं सुधारने के लिए शुरु की गई कायाकल्प योजना में शहर के एकमात्र सिविल अस्पताल का स्टाफ पूरी तरह से फैल रहा। अस्पताल प्रशासन तय मानकों में से एक भी काम पूरा नहीं कर सका। अस्पताल को दो बार कायाकल्प योजना में शामिल किया गया। लेकिन पहली बार काम न होने से बजट लैप्स हो गया।

वहीं पिछली बार भी मूल्यांकन में निर्धारित अंक नहीं ला सके। जिसके चलते इस साल बजट मिला ही नहीं, वहीं अभियान से भी बाहर कर दिया गया है। बजट न मिलने से अस्पताल की सेवाओं में सुधार की उम्मीद भी खत्म हो गई है।

दरअसल कायाकल्प योजना के तहत अस्पताल में साफ-सफाई, काऊ कैचर, पार्क, टॉयलेट आदि की व्यवस्थाओं के लिए बजट दिया जाता है। सिविल अस्पताल को 2018 में इसके लिए 10 लाख रुपए का बजट दिया गया। लेकिन अस्पताल प्रबंधन पहली बार में ही किसी भी प्रकार के सुधार के काम नहीं कर सका तो राशि को लैप्स कर दिया गया। इस बार कायाकल्प में शामिल ही नहीं किया गया है।

अस्पताल परिसर में गंदगी का आलम, दीवारों का प्लास्टर भी उखड़ा

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अस्पतालों को लेकर 2015 में शुरू की थी कायाकल्प योजना

कायाकल्प योजना यानी स्वच्छ‍ अस्पताल योजना में शासकीय अस्पतालों एवं स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में स्वच्छता, संक्रमण नियंत्रण एवं साफ-सफाई को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी द्वारा वर्ष 2015 से योजना प्रारंभ की गई है। इस योजना के तहत लोक स्वास्थ संस्थाओं में गुणवता को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मानकों के अनुरुप सेवाएं प्रदाय किए जाने वाले अस्पातालों को राज्य एवं राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर क्वालिटी सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान किया जाता है। योजना के तहत अस्पतालों को 6 मानक अस्पताल का रखरखाव, साफ- सफाई, बेस्ट प्रबंधन, संक्रमण नियंत्रण, सपोर्ट सुविधाएं, हायजीन प्रमोशन पर खरा उतरना पड़ता है।

वहीं जिला चिकित्सालय श्रेणी में प्रथम पुरस्कार 50 लाख रुपए और द्वितीय पुरस्कार के रूप में 20 लाख रुपए और सामुदायिक स्वस्थ्य केंद्र, शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों को अलग-अलग श्रेणी के आधार पुरस्कार देने की योजना है। साथ ही स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले डॉक्टर व कर्मचारियों को भी पुरस्कृत किया जाने का प्रावधान है जिसमें डबरा सिविल अस्पताल पिछड़ गया है।

सुधार के लिए पिछली बार दी गई थी राशि

सिविल अस्पताल को इसके बाद पिछले वर्ष भी 2 लाख से अधिक की राशि सुधार के कार्य करने के लिए दी गई। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने निर्धारित मापदंडों में कॉऊकैचर का निर्माण कराया। पर साफ-सफाई, पार्क विकसित करने का कार्य एवं अन्य मापदंडों में खरा नहीं उतर सका और उसे निर्धारित अंकों में कम से कम 60 फीसदी अंक में से काफी कम अंक मिले। जिसके चलते दोनों बार इस योजना में फिसड्डी साबित होने के चलते इस बार सिविल अस्पताल को कायाकल्प की योजना से ही बाहर कर दिया गया और बजट भी नहीं दिया गया । सुधार कार्यों के तहत अस्पताल परिसर में कोई बड़ा पार्क या लोगों के बैठने के लिए बैंच आदि नहीं हैं। एक कोने में पार्क के नाम पर कुछ पेड़ों का ब्लॉक बना है। लेकिन उसकी भी देख-रेख नहीं की जा रही है। पार्क में काफी कचड़ा जमा पड़ा हुआ है और मिट्टी का ढेर लगा हुआ है। जिसके चलते अस्पताल प्रबंधन की नामाकी साबित हो रही है।

साफ-सफाई भी पर्याप्त नहीं, हर जगह गंदगी

डबरा सिविल अस्पताल परिसर में साफ-सफाई का पर्याप्त ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है। मेटरनिटी वार्ड के बगल में खाड़ी पड़ी जगह पर काफी मात्रा में कचरा पड़ा रहता है। एवं परिसर में भी काफी गंदगी रहती है। इससे नवजात एवं प्रसूताओं को संक्रमण का खतरा होता है। इसलिए ऐसे स्थान पर सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। अधिकारी भी निरीक्षण को लेकर नाराजगी दिखाते रहते हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले सीएमएचओ ने अस्पातल का निरीक्षण किया था तब भी सफाई की व्यवस्था को लेकर नाराजगी जताकर सुधार की बात कही थी। इसके अलावा पार्किंग की भी उचित व्यवस्था नहीं हैं। पार्किंग व्यवस्थित नहीं है। पेड़ पौधों के पास सफाई नहीं होती है। जिससे यहां कचरा देखा जा सकता है। जो राशि अस्पताल प्रबंधन को सफाई के लिए मिलती है उसका उपयोग सही तरीके से नहीं किया जाता । यदि व्यवस्थाएं चाक चौबंद रखी जाएं तो अस्पताल अभी भी नंबर वन आ सकता है।

अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं में सुधार के निर्देश दिए हैं

अस्पताल में सफाई व्यवस्था एवं अन्य व्यवस्थाओं मंें सुधार न होने के कारण 60 फीसदी अंक नहीं आ पा रहे थे। इसलिए इस बार सिविल अस्पताल को कायाकल्प योजना में नहीं लिया गया है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन को इन सब व्यवस्थाओं में अब आगे सुधार करने के निर्देश दिए जा रहे हैं। सभी व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त करवाई जाएंगी। - डॉ. मनीष कुमार शर्मा, सीएमएचओ, ग्वालियर

