लापरवाही:डंपर पलटा, पोल से भिड़ा, 50 गांवों की बिजली गुल

डबरा4 घंटे पहले
  • मिट्‌टी भरकर ले जा रहा डंपर सड़क किनारे पलटकर 11 केवी लाइस से टकराया
  • बिजली जाने के कारण नहीं हो सकी पानी की सप्लाई

सलैया रोड पर नहर की पुलिया के पास मंगलवार देर रात मिट्टी से भर कर आ रहा है एक डंपर रोड धशकने से पलट गयाl पलटने के बाद दम पर रोड के नारे लगे 11 केवी लाइन के खंभे से टकरा गया। जिसकी वजह से खम्मा टेढ़ा हो गया और लाइन में फॉल्ट हो गया। इस बजह से क्षेत्र के गांवों की बिजली सप्लाई बंद हो गई। जो कि दिन भर गुल रही। वहीं सुबह से बिजली जाने के कारण पानी की सप्लाई नहीं हो सकी जिससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं डंपर चालक और क्लीनर दोनों घायल हो गए। मंगलवार को देर रात एक डंपर मिट्टी भरकर ला रहा था तभी सलैया नहर की पुलिया के पास रोड धंसकने से पलट गया व रोड किनारे लगे 11 केवीए लाइन के पोल से टकरा गया। टकराने की वजह से बिजली का खंबा टेढ़ा हो गया और लाइन भी फॉल्ट हो गई। इस कारण 50 से अधिक गांव की बिजली सप्लाई ठप हो गई। जानकारी लगने पर बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और क्रेन की सहायता से डंपर को हटवाया। इसके बाद बिजली कंपनी के कर्मचारियों ने ये खंभा हटाकर नया खंभा लगाकर लाइन को दुरुस्त किया गया जिससे शाम को बिजली बहाल हो सकी।

लाइन चालू करा दी गई है

बिजली के खंभे से डंपर टकराने की वजह से 11 केवी की लाइन फॉल्ट हो गई थी। लाइन को सही कर बिजली की सप्लाई चालू कर दी गई है। - आनंद चौरसिया, जेई, विद्युत वितरण कंपनी, डबरा

