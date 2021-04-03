पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड़ताल:सहकारी संस्थाओं के कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर, कलेक्टोरेट में जमा कराएंगे पीओएस मशीन

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
  • तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर सहकारी संस्थाओं के कर्मचारी कर रहे हैं हड़ताल

तीन सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर कृषि साख सहकारी संस्थाओं के सभी कर्मचारी गुरुवार से कलम बंद हड़ताल पर चले गए। इस दौरान कर्मचारी खाद्य नियंत्रक अधिकारी डबरा के कार्यालय में अपनी पीओएस मशीनें जमा करने पहुंचे, जहां किसी भी जिम्मेदार अधिकारी के ना मिलने पर अब 5 फरवरी को कलेक्टोरेट में पहुंचकर अपनी पीओएस मशीन जमा करेंगे।

कृषि साख सहकारी संस्था के समिति प्रबंधक और कर्मचारियों द्वारा नियमितीकरण, खाद्यान्न में कटौती बंद करने और समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी गई गेहूं का कमीशन दिए जाने की मांग की जा रही हैl मांगे पूरी नहीं होने पर सभी कर्मचारी गुरुवार से कलम बंद हड़ताल पर चले गए हैं। जिसके चलते पीओएस मशीन कार्यालय में जमा करने पहुंचे, जहां पर डबरा खाद्य नियंत्रक अधिकारी कार्यालय में किसी भी जिम्मेदार अधिकारी के नहीं होने से सभी कर्मचारी नारेबाजी करते हुए वापस लौट गए हैं।

