समस्या:सरकारी गोदाम से कम दे रहे यूरिया बाजार से खरीदने को मजबूर किसान

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक हेक्टेयर पर दे रहे केवल 180 किलो यूरिया, जरूरत 225 किलो की
  • बाजार में यूरिया खाद की किल्लत के चलते दुकानदारों ने बढ़ाए दाम

अंचल में इन दिनों गेहूं की बोवनी चल रही है और ऐसे में किसानों को यूरिया और डीएपी खाद की जरुरत है। लेकिन सरकारी गोदाम से किसानों को जरुरत के मुताबिक कम यूरिया मिल पा रहा है। जिसकी वजह से किसानों को बाजार से खरीदना पड़ रहा है।

आमतौर पर एक हेक्टेयर जमीन में 225 किलो यूरिया की आवश्यकता होती है, लेकिन वर्तमान में किसानों को केवल 180 किलो यूरिया ही दिया जा रहा है। खास बात यह है कि रबी सीजन के शुरुआत में खाद मनमानी से बांट दी गई। अब जब किल्लत शुरु हो गई तब प्रशासन ने लिमिट तय कर दी है।

अंचल में 80 हजार हेक्टेयर में गेहूं की बोवनी की जानी है। कृषि विभाग ने 15 हजार मीट्रिक टन यूरिया का लक्ष्य तय किया है। रबी सीजन में अब तक 8 हजार टन यूरिया आ चुका है। इसमें से 7.5 हजार टन यूरिया किसानों के पास पहुंच चुका है। वर्तमान में 600 टन यूरिया उपलब्ध है। इसमें से 250 टन यूरिया मार्कफेड के गोदामों में भरा हुआ है। वहीं सहकारी सोसायटियों पर 150 टन और प्राइवेट डीलरों के पास 150टन यूरिया है।

सहकारी सोसायटियों से नहीं मिल रही खाद
अंचल में सहकारी सोसायटियों से किसानों को खाद नहीं मिल पा रही है। क्योंकि सोसायटियों द्वारा उधार में खाद देना बंंद कर दिया गया है और किसान उधार में खाद मांगते हैं। एेसे में सोसायटियां खाद ही नहीं खरीद रही है। सोसायटियों से खाद नहीं मिल पाने की वजह से अंचल के सैकड़ों किसानों को खाद लेने के लिए शहर में आना पड़ रहा है। इसके लिए किसानों को ट्रैक्टर ट्राली गोदाम तक ले जाना पड़ता है। इसका भी भाड़ा किसानों को देना पड़ रहा है।

लाइन में पूरा दिन लगने के बाद मिल रहा
वरोठा रोड पर सरकारी गोदाम शहर से काफी दूर है। ऐसे में किसानों को एक हेक्टेयर पर सिर्फ चार बोरी यूरिया ही दिया जा रहा है। यूरिया लेने के लिए किसान सुबह से ही गोदामों पर पहुंचकर लाइन में लग जाते हैं। सुबह 10 बजे खाद बांटने वाले कर्मचारी आकर टोकन बांटते हैं। इसके बाद खाद का वितरण किया जाता है। दिनभर किसान लाइन में लगने के बाद खाद ले पाते हैं। इस पर भी कम खाद मिल रहा है जिससे किसानों की समस्या हल नहीं हो पा रही है।

प्राइवेट दुकानों से खरीद रहे किसान
कृषि विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार किसानों द्वारा एक हेक्टेयर में 225 से 230 किलो यूरिया का छिड़काव किया जाता है। पुरानी परंपरा के अनुसार ही आज भी किसान इसी मात्रा में यूरिया का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि जितना यूरिया कम मिल रहा है उसकी पूर्ति के लिए किसान बाजार में प्राइवेट दुकानदारों से खरीद रहे हैं। वहीं डिमांड के चलते दुकानदार भी सरकारी रेट से ज्यादा भाव में यूरिया दे रहे हैं।अब फसल की बुवाई का समय है इसलिए मजबूरी में किसान खाद खरीद रहे हैं।

10 की बजाए आठ बोरी ही खाद दिया
सरकारी गोदाम पर पहुंचे तो दस बीघा जमीन के लिए केवल 8 बोरी यूरिया दिया गया। जबकि जरुरत 11 बोरी की थी। जो बोरी दी गई उसके लिए भी सुबह से लाइन में लगना पड़ा। - महाराज सिंह, किसान, ग्राम छपरा

कम होने के कारण बाजार से खरीदा
सुबह से ही लाइन में जाकर लग गए तब जाकर चार बोरी खाद मिल पाया। यह कम है। इतने से पूरी फसल में नहीं दे सकते। खाद कम होने के चलते बाहर से एक बोरी खरीदनी पड़ी। बाजार में व्यापारी मजबूरी का फायदा उठाकर महंगे दाम पर खाद दे रहे हैं। - लक्ष्मी नारायण, किसान, गिजोर्रा

किसानों के लिए पर्याप्त यूरिया मौजूद
किसानों के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में यूूरिया गोदाम में मौजूद है। एक और रैक जल्द आने वाली है, इसलिए किसान खाद की चिंता न करें। एक हेक्टेयर के हिसाब से जो बोरी दी जा रही है वह फसल के लिए उपयुक्त है। - वीके मिश्रा, एसडीओ कृषि विभाग, डबरा

