गणतंत्र दिवस पर पहली बार:किसान मंडी गेट पर ध्वजारोहण करेंगे, फिर निकालेंगे ट्रैक्टर परेड

डबराएक घंटा पहले
  • मंडी गेट से 11 बजे शुरू होगी ट्रैक्टर परेड, शहरभर में घूमकर 3 बजे मंडी पर समाप्त

किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में गणतंत्र दिवस पर शहर में पहली बार किसान तिरंगा ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालेंगे। किसान संगठनों ने इस परेड में 500 ट्रैक्टर और 2 हजार से ज्यादा किसानों के शामिल होने का दावा किया है। इस परेड के दौरान सुरक्षा काे लेकर डबरा-भितरवार क्षेत्र के सभी थानाें से पुलिस बल बुलाया जाएगा। दोनों बायपास से ट्रैफिक भी डायवर्ट किया जाएगा।

संभागीय किसान कोर कमेटी के नेतृत्व में गणतंत्र दिवस पर शहर में ट्रैक्टर तिरंगा परेड निकाली जाएगी। यह परेड कृषि मंडी गेट से सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू होगी और शहर का चक्कर लगाते हुए वापस मंडी गेट पर 3 बजे समाप्त होगी। सोमवार को एसडीएम प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा ने किसान संगठनों की बैठक लेकर जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिए। एसडीएम ने किसान संगठनों से कहा है कि नियमों का पालन करते हुए शांतिपूर्वक परेड निकालें।

इस तरह डायवर्ट किया जाएगा शहर का ट्रैफिक

किसानों द्वारा निकाली जाने वाली ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान शहर में वाहनों के जाम से अव्यवस्था न हो, इसके लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने भी तैयारी की है। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए डबरा, भितरवार, पिछोर, आंतरी, बिलौआ, चीनौर थाने से 50 से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मियों को बुलाया गया है।

यह पुलिसकर्मी सभी चौराहों और भीड़भाड़ वाले क्षेत्र में तैनात रहेंगे। दतिया की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को झांसी चुंगी वाले बायपास से डायवर्ट किया जाएगा। वहीं ग्वालियर की ओर से आने वाले वाहनों को जेल रोड बायपास से डायवर्ट किया जाएगा। ताकि शहर के मुख्य मार्ग पर जाम लगने की समस्या पैदा न हो।

वहीं भितरवार व चीनौर से आने वाले वाहनों को भी जेल रोड बायपास से डायवर्ट किया जाएगा। जिस समय किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड जेल रोड पहुंचेगी, उस समय शहर का मेन रोड खोल दिया जाएगा। वहीं ग्वालियर झांसी हाईवे पर भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश पूरी तरह से बंद रहेगा। यहां पुिलस जवान भी तैनात रहेंगे।

यह रहेगा किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड का रूट

यह ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान मंगलवार को सुबह 10 बजे कृषि उपज मंडी गेट पर ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा। यहां दिल्ली के आंदोलन में शहीद किसानों को श्रद्धांजलि भी दी जाएगी और लोकतंत्र बचाने की शपथ ली जाएगी। इसके बाद सुबह 11 बजे से यहां से ही ट्रैक्टर परेड शुरू होगी जो डॉ. आंबेडकर चौराहा, कटारिया चौराहा, अग्रसेन चौराहा, माधवराव सिंधिया चौराहा से ग्वालियर झांसी रोड हाेते हुए जेल रोड बायपास से होती हुई चीनौर रोड पहुंचेगी। चीनौर रोड से वापस मंडी गेट पहुंचकर समाप्त होगी।

सुरक्षा के लिए सभी थानों का पुलिस बल बुलाया है

ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए डबरा के अलावा आसपास के सभी थानों का पुलिस बल बुलवाया गया है। 50 जवानों को सभी चौराहों और जहां भीड़भाड़ अधिक रहती है, वहां तैनात किया जाएगा। ट्रैफिक जाम न हो, इसके लिए जेल रोड बायपास और झांसी चुंगी बायपास से ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट किया जाएगा।

- विनायक शुक्ला, थाना प्रभारी, डबरा सिटी

