नई व्यवस्था:मोबाइल नंबर एजेंसी में अपडेट कराएं अन्यथा नहीं मिलेगी गैस

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1 नवंबर से लागू होगा डिलीवरी ऑर्थटिकेशन कोड सिस्टम, ओटीपी फॉरर्वड नहीं कर सकेंगे

घरैलू गैस उपभोक्ताओं की मुश्किलें 1 नवंबर से बढ़ सकती है। मोबाइल पर मिलने वाले ओटीपी पर ही सिलेंडर डिलीवरी होगा। सरकार की इस नीति से घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कालाबाजारी पर काफी हद तक लगाम लग सकती है। गोदाम से होने वाली डिलीवरी पर भी अंकुश लग सकता है। नया नियम व्यवसायिक सिलेंडर पर लागू नहीं होगा। उपभोक्ता समय रहते अपना मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट करा लें। क्योंकि बैलेंस नहीं होेने या फोन खराब होने पर ओटीपी फारवर्ड नहीं कर सकेंगे। यह ओटीपी 48 घंटे तक वैध रहेगा। इस नियम से डबरा अंचल के 25 हजार से अधिक उपभोक्ता प्रभावित होंगे।

गैस सिलेंडर की कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए सरकारी गैस कंपनियों ने एक फिल्टर लगाया है। इस नए सिस्टम का नाम ऑर्थटिकेशन कोड (डीएसी) है। इसके तहत एजेंसी में रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर (जिससे आप बुकिंग करते हैं) पर डिलीवरी से पहले ओटीपी आएगा। मोबाइल कंपनी के बुकिंग नंबर पर ओटीपी भेजना होगा। तभी आपके घर पर एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर की डिलीवरी हो सकेगी। सबसे पहले इस सिस्टम को जयपुर और कोयंबटूर में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर शुरु किया था। इन शहरों में मिली सफलता के बाद अब 1 नवंबर से पूरे देश में लागू किया जा रहा है। हालांकि फिलहाल इस नियम से व्यवसायिक सिलेंडरों को मुक्त रखा गया है।

दुकानदारों को राहत: दुकानदारों को हर दिन एक से अधिक सिलेंडर लगते हैं। और वे पहले ही अधिक दाम चुकाकर खरीदते हैं। इसलिए व्यावसायिक सिलेंडर की कालाबाजारी न के बराबर होती है।

जिनके पास स्मार्ट फोन नहीं उनके सामने संकट
आगामी समय में फोन पर आने वाले ओटीपी से घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर मिलने के नए नियम से उन लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ सकती है। जिनका मोबाइल नंबर गैस कंपनी में दर्ज है लेकिन वह बंद हो गया है या उसे रिचार्ज नहीं किया गया है। इससे न तो उनके मोबाइल पर ओटीपी आएगा और न वे इसे भेेज पाएंगे। इसके अलावा जो पति-पत्नी नौकरी करते हैं और उनका सिलेंडर चौकीदार या पड़ोसी लेते हैं, वे भी संकट में आ सकते हैं। कई लोगों के पास स्मार्ट फोन नहीं होंगे तो उन्हें भी दिक्कत हो सकती है। कई लोग खासकर गांवों में आज भी गोदामों से ही सिलेंडर उठाते हैं। ओटीपी के कारण अब वे ऐसा नहीं कर पाएंगे, क्योंकि डिलीवरी बॉय को भी एप पर अपडेट कराना होगा। इसके साथ ही वे लोग तकलीफ में आ जाएंगे जो अपना सिलेंडर बुक कर दूसरें को अधिक दाम में बेचते हैं। अब सिलेंडर की कालाबाजारी नहीं कर सकेंगे।

मोबाइल नंबर ऐसे कर सकते हैं अपडेटः उपभोक्ता यदि अपना मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट करवाना चाहते हैं तो वे गैस बुकिंग वाले नंबर ऑप्शन सिलेक्ट कर उसे बदल सकते हैं, इसके साथ ही वे डिलीवरी बॉय की मदद भी ले सकेंगे। यानि डिलीवरी बॉय कंपनी के मोबाइल एप की मदद से आपका मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट कर देगा। नंबर अपडेट होते ही ओटीपी मिल जाएगा। इसके बाद सिलेंडर डिलीवरी होने में दिक्कत नहीं आएगी।

