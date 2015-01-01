पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:दो घरों से दो लाख से अधिक का माल पार; भितरवार के ग्राम घिरौरा में रविवार की रात चोरों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

भितरवार3 घंटे पहले
भितरवार क्षेत्र के ग्राम घिरौरा में एक ही रात में चोरों ने दो घरों को निशाना बनाकर जेवरात और नगदी सहित करीब 2 लाख से अधिक का माल चोरी कर लिया। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जांच के बाद मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम घिरौरा निवासी बृजराज गुर्जर के घर में ताले तोड़कर चोर घुसे और उसमें रखी अलमारी में से 50 हजार रुपए की नगदी और सोने-चांदी के जेवरात सहित 95 हजार रुपए से अधिक की कीमत का माल समेट ले गए। यहां चोरी करने के साथ ही रात ही में उनके पास में रहने वाले राजवीर गुर्जर के घर में चोर घुसे।

और यहां से 70 हजार रुपए की नगदी और सोने-चांदी के जेवरात सहित करीब 90 हजार रुपए से अधिक के जेवरात समेट ले गए। सुबह जब दोनों परिवारों को चोरी का पता चला तो इसकी शिकायत उन्होंने भितरवार पुलिस थाने में की। पुलिस अब जांच के बाद मामला दर्ज कर चोरों का सुराग लगा रही है। फिलहाल चोरों का सुराग नहीं लगा है।

