अनदेखी:दुकानों के बाहर सड़क तक रखा सामान, लग रहा जाम

भितरवार4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • रेंग कर निकल रहे वाहन, प्रशासन है बे खबर

नगर के मुख्य बाजार में दुकानदारों द्वारा सड़क के नजदीक अस्थाई अतिक्रमण कर जमाई दुकानों से जाम के हालात पैदा हो रहे हैं। जिससे वाहन चालकों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं बिगड़ी यातायात व्यवस्था की बजह से लोगों के वाहन रेंग रेंग कर अपने गंतव्य की ओर रवाना हो पा रहे हैं। बाजार में सड़क के दोनों ओर लग रहे जाम को लेकर स्थानीय प्रशासन बे खबर बना हुआ है।

दरअसल नगर के मुख्य बाजार में करेरा तिराहा, मेन तिराहा से लेकर बस स्टैंड तक सड़क मार्ग के दोनों ओर दुकानदारों ने सड़क के किनारे तक आकर टीन शेड लगाकर अस्थाई रूप से अतिक्रमण कर दुकानों के बाहर समान जमा रखा है। वहीं हाथ ठेला भी काफी संख्या में खड़े रहते है। ऐसी स्थिति में बाजार के मुख्य सड़क मार्ग से निकलने के लिए जगह कम बचती है।

बताया जाता है कि जिससे अपने गंतव्य की ओर जा रहे भारी वाहन फंस जाते हैं जिससे वाहनों की लंबी लंबी कतारें लग जाती हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि बाजार में वाहनों की रखने की व्यवस्था न होने से परेशानी होती है और दुकानदार रास्ता घेर लेते हैं।

