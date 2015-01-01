पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:शर्ट का फंदा बनाकर लगाई फांसी, मौत; सोमवार की रात घर से गायब हुआ, सुबह लटका मिला शव

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
ग्राम हरसी में एक युवक ने अपनी शर्ट का फंदा बनाकर उसे पेड़ पर डालकर फांसी लगा ली जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। युवक ने आत्महत्या क्यों कि फिलहाल पुलिस इस मामले में मर्ग कायम कर जांच कर रही है।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार दलवीर सिंह आदिवासी (25) निवासी हरसी, माता-पिता की मृत्यु हो जाने के उपरांत अपने छोटे भाई साहिब सिंह के साथ रहता था। जो थोड़ा दिमाग से कमजोर होकर शराब का आदी था। सोमवार की रात्रि लगभग 8 बजे छोटे भाई से बगैर कुछ कहे नशे में घर से बाहर चला गया।

लगभग 1 घंटे बाद घर नहीं लौटा तो भाई ने अपने पड़ोसियों के साथ आसपास तलाश की लेकिन कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली। मंगलवार की सुबह लगभग गांव में किराना दुकान वाला दिलीप खटीक शौच के लिए गांव से बाहर गया तो, वहां नीम के पेड़ पर दिलीप का सब फांसी के फंदे पर झूलता हुआ दिखा। जिस पर उसने मृतक के छोटे भाई साहब सिंह को सूचना दी। भाई और पड़ोसी मौके पर पहुंचे, तत्पश्चात पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को नीचे उतरवाया और पंचनामा बनवा कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सामुदायिक अस्पताल भिजवाया जहां से पीएम उपरांत शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। वहीं उक्त मामले में पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

