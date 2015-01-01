पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Dabra
  • Haripura Park Will Have Swings, Chairs And Slippers, People Of Jawaharganj Area Will Get Facility Due To The Park Being Built

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:हरीपुरा पार्क में लगेंगे झूले, कुर्सियां और फिसलपट्टी, पार्क बनने से जवाहरगंज क्षेत्र के लोगों को मिलेगी सुविधा

डबरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र में एक भी पार्क नहीं था। जिससे जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र के लोगों को सुभाषगंज क्षेत्र स्थित पार्क में आना पड़ता था। लेकिन अब जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र में एक पार्क बनकर तैयार हो गया है, और पार्क में बच्चों के मनोरजंन के लिए झूले, फिसलपट्टी, कुर्सियां आदि लगना शेष है। इसके लिए भी नगर पालिका द्वारा टेंडर कर दिए गए हैं और कुछ ही दिनों में यह काम होने के बाद पार्क को आमजन के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा।

दरअसल शहर में अभी एक ही पार्क सुभाषगंज क्षेत्र में जयस्तंभ पार्क है। जिससे जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र में रहने वाले लोगों सुभाषगंज में आना पड़ता था। लेकिन अब अमृत मिशन के अंतर्गत जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र में हरीपुरा में मोक्षधाम के पास में नवीन पार्क का निर्माण कर दिया गया है। अब पार्क में नगर पालिका झूले, फिसलपट्टी और कुर्सियां लगाए जाने का काम किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए मंगलवार को नगर पालिका द्वारा टेंडर प्रक्रिया कर दी गई है। और टेेंडर प्रकिया पूरी होने के बाद आगामी वर्ष के प्रथम में इसे लोगों के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा।

बच्चें कर सकेंगे मनोरजंन

अभी शहर के जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र में बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए कोई पार्क नहीं है। झूले, फिसलपट्टी और बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए अन्य कई चीजें बनाए जाने से बच्चे इस पार्क में मनोरजंन के लिए आ सकेंगे। वृद्धों को भी सुविधा मिलेगी।

झूले, फिसलपट्‌टी लगाने के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया कर दी गई है

जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र में नया पार्क बनकर तैयार हो गया है । इस पार्क में झूले फिसलपट्टी भी लगाए जा रहे हैं, इसके लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया कर दी गई है । जल्द ही पार्क को आमजन के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा ।।
- पीयूष गुप्ता, सब इंजीनियर, नगर पालिका, डबरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिकियों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे ट्रम्प, तुर्की में एक दिन में 32 हजार मामले - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें