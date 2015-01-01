पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hearing The Sound Of Falling In A Well, The Mother Thought That The Cattle Must Have Fallen, When She Came To See The Son's Dead Body

हादसा:कुंए में गिरने की आवाज सुनकर मां ने सोचा मवेशी गिरा होगा, देखने आई तो बेटे का शव

डबरा4 घंटे पहले
  • अंधेरे के कारण कुएं में गिरा 17 साल का किशोर, केरूआ-खोरी गांव में हुआ हादसा

ग्राम कैरुआ खोरी गांव में सोमवार रात करीब साढ़े दस बजे खेतों में घुसे मवेशियों को भगाने के फेर में एक किशोर कुंए में गिर गया। कुंए में गिरने की आवाज सुनकर खेत पर ही बने मकान में बैठी मां ने सोचा कि कुंए में कोई मवेशी गिर गया, लेकिन जब वह देखने पहुंची तो बेटे का शव कुंए में उतराता हुुआ दिखा। महिला के शोर मचाने की आवाज सुनकर आसपास मौजूद अन्य किसान व परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे और किशोर के शव को बाहर निकाला।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार खोरी गांव के कमल सिंह कुशवाह अपने परिवार के साथ खेतों पर ही मकान बनाकर सब्जी की खेती करते हैं। सोमवार को रात करीब साढ़े दस बजे खेतों में मवेशी घुस आए। जिसके चलते उनका 17 साल का लड़का दीपक कुशवाह मवेशियों को भगाने के लिए आया। इसी बीच अंधेरा होने की वजह से उसे कुआं नहीं दिखाई दिया और वह उसमे गिर गया। इस दौरान वहां आसपास कोई और किसान नहीं था जिससे घटना का पता चल सकता था। उधर पास ही बने घर में रह रही दीपक की मां ममता बाई को किसी के कुंए में गिरने की आवाज भी आई, लेकिन उन्होंने सोचा कि कोई जानवर गिर गया है।

लेकिन जब वह उसको देखने के लिए कुएं के पास आई तो देखा कि उनका पुत्र दीपक कुए में पड़ा है जिसे देखते ही जोर से चींख पड़ी। ममताबाई के चिल्लाने पर परिजन व आसपास के लोग इकट्ठा हो गए और दीपक को निकाला गया। लेकिन तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने शव को पीएम के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया और मर्ग कायम कर लिया है।

