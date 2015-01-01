पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समाज:कंटेनमेंट जोन में काम करने वाले हीरो: शर्मा

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वैश्य महासम्मेलन के कार्यक्रम में सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां देते हुए कलाकार।
  • वैश्यमहासम्मेलन का दीपावली मिलन एवं कोरोना योद्घा सम्मान समारोह आयोजित

वैश्य महासम्मेलन ने सोमवार को दीपावली मिलन समारोह एवं कोरोना योद्घा सम्मान कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। देर रात तक आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में बाहर से आए कलाकारों ने राधा-कृष्ण बनकर नृत्य में बृज की फूलों की होली खेली साथ ही अन्य कई सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुतियां दी। इसके साथ ही कार्यक्रम में कोरोना योद्घा के रुप में शासकीय अधिकारियों एवं समाजसेवियों का सम्मान किया गया।

कार्यक्रम का आयोजन शहनाई गार्डन में किया गया। जिसमें गोर्वधन पूजा के साथ ही कई सांस्कृतिक कायर्क्रमों की प्रस्तुतियां दी गई, एवं बच्चों के लिए कई मनोरंज गेम्स खेले गए। इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में मौजूद एसडीएम प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण काल में जिस तरह लोगों ने बिना भय के कंटेनमेंट जोन में रहकर काम किया। इस तरह के लोगों का कोरोना योद्घा के रुप में सम्मान करना उनके हौंसलें को बढ़ाता है।

कार्यक्रम में संगठन के युवा इकाई के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजकुमार गुप्ता, संभागीय अध्यक्ष महेश गर्ग, जिला ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष सुजीत अग्रवाल, युवा ईकाई के जिला ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष रवि सोनी, महिला जिला ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष चंचल अग्रवाल, मधु अग्रवाल कार्यक्रम संयोजक श्वेता नीखरा, एकता गुप्ता, वंदना पहारिया, सुनीति गुप्ता, डॉ. संजय गुप्ता, सतीष बंसल, अर्चना गोयल, शीतल जैन, पराग नीखरा, प्रज्जवल गुप्ता, संजय रेजा, दिनेश पिपरसैनिंया, अजीत नीखरा, अलका गोयल, नीलम गुप्ता, जया गुप्ता प्रीती गुप्ता, सोनम गुप्ता सहित संस्था के अन्य पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

इनका किया गया सम्मान
संगठन की नगर इकाई के अध्यक्ष अशोक पहारिया, सचिव नीलेश गर्ग कोरोना योद्घा के रुप में तहसीलदार नवनीत शर्मा, नायब तहसीलदार पूजा मावई, नपा स्वच्छता अधिकारी सूर्यप्रकाश दुबे, स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक अनुपम पाठक, डॉ. सुधांशु गुप्ता, संस्कार भारती के अध्यक्ष हरीशंकर साहू काे प्रशस्ति-पत्र एवं शॉल श्रीफल देकर सम्मान किया गया।

