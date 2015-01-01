पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पौधारोपण कार्यक्रम:वृक्ष होंगे तो पर्यावरण का संतुलन बना रहेगा: शर्मा

डबरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैश्यमहासम्मेलन की जिला ग्रामीण युवा इकाई का पौधारोपण कार्यक्रम

वृक्ष होंगे तो पर्यावरण का संतुलन बना रहेगा, साथ ही प्राण वायु शुद्घ मिलेगी। इसलिए हमें अपने जन्मदिन, शादी की सालगिरह एवं पूवर्जों की स्मृति में पौधरोपण अवश्य करना चाहिए। इसमें हमें उस दिन की याद तो रहेगी साथ ही प्रकृति का संतुलन भी बना रहेगा। यह बात एसडीएम प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा ने कही।

शहर के टंचिंग ग्राउंड पर हरियाली महोत्सव के तहत वैश्यमहासम्मेलन की जिला ग्रामीण युवा इकाई द्वारा पौधरोपण कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इस अवसर संगठन के सदस्यों व नगर पालिका अधिकारियों ने कन्हैर, अशोक, नीम, आम और अन्य प्रजातियों के 200 से अधिक पौधे रोपकर उन्हें सहजने का संकल्प लिया गया । इस अवसर पर नगर पालिका के स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक सूयप्रकाश दुबे ने कहा कि इस समय स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण चल रहा है इसलिए लोगों को स्वंय स्वच्छता को लेकर जागरुक होना चाहिए।

इस असवर पर तहसीलदार नवनीत शर्मा, जिला ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष सुजीत अग्रवाल, जिला ग्रामीण महिला अध्यक्ष चंचल अग्रवाल, जिला ग्रामीण युवा इकाई अध्यक्ष रवि सोनी, जिला प्रभारी डॉ. संजय गुप्ता, सतीष बंसल, नगर अध्यक्ष अशोक पहारिया, युवा इकाई नगर अध्यक्ष संजय रेजा, जिला ग्रामीण महिला प्रभारी श्वेता नीखरा, मधु अग्रवाल, एकता गुप्ता, राजकुमार सोनी, हराीशंकर साहू, नीलम शिवहरे, जया गुप्ता, राजीव शिवहरे, कार्यक्रम संयोजक नीरज गुप्ता, शीतल जैन लक्ष्मी कुचिया सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें