मरम्मत कार्य:फूटी पाइप लाइन कराई दुरुस्त अब नलों में आने लगा साफ पानी

भितरवार5 घंटे पहले
नए बस स्टैंड वार्ड क्रमांक 9 के घरों में पेयजल सप्लाई के लिए नाली के नीचे से डली फूटी पाईप लाईन को नगर परिषद कर्मचारियों ने मंगलवार को दुरुस्त किया। जिससे अब वार्ड वासियों को पीने के लिए साफ पानी मिलने लगा है। दरअसल वार्ड 9 रावत कॉलोनी में विक्रम सिंह जाट के मकान के पास नाली में दबी पेयजल सप्लाई की लाईन 15 दिन पहले फूट गई थी।

सुबह शाम पेयजल सप्लाई चालू होते ही फूटी पाईप लाईन से सड़कों पर पानी बहकर जमा हो रहा था। वहीं नाली में पाइप लाइन होने से लोगों के घरों में गंदा पानी जा रहा था। इससे लोगों में बीमारियां फैलने का भी खतरा बढ़ रहा था। इस संबंध में दैनिक भास्कर ने भी लोगों की समस्या को लेकर खबर को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। खबर का संज्ञान लेकर मंगलवार को जल प्रदाय प्रभारी जगदीश यादव नगर परिषद कर्मियों के साथ मौके पर पहुँचे। और नाली में दबी फूटी पाईप लाईन को दुरुस्त कराया। जिससे अब घरों में साफ और स्वच्छ पानी पहुंचने लगा है।

