किसान महापंचायत:महापंचायत में किसान बाेले- कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में पलवल जाकर करेंगे आंदोलन

डबरा6 घंटे पहले
किसानों की महापंचायत को संबोधित करती किसान नेता कृष्णा रावत। - Dainik Bhaskar
किसानों की महापंचायत को संबोधित करती किसान नेता कृष्णा रावत।
  • मंडी परिसर में जुटे किसान, हरियाणा, जालौन सहित कई जगहों से आए किसान नेता

केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में मंगलवार को शहर की कृषि उपज मंडी परिसर में किसानों की महापंचायत हुई। इस महापंचायत में डबरा-भितरवार के किसानों के साथ अन्य प्रदेशों से भी किसान आए। महापंचायत में किसानों ने एक स्वर में कहा कि वे पलवल बॉर्डर पर जाकर आंदोलन में शामिल होंगे। इस दौरान हाईवे जाम करने के समर्थन में भी किसानों ने हामी भरकर समर्थन दिया। बाहर से आए किसान नेताओं ने आंदोलन में नया नारा दिया- जो किसान के काम करेगा, वही देश पर राज करेगा। महापंचायत में मौजूद करीब एक हजार किसानों के नारों से पूरा मंडी परिसर गूंज उठा।

किसान महापंचायत में शामिल होने के लिए सुबह 10 बजे से ही मंडी परिसार में किसान जुटना शुरू हो गए थे। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से किसान नेता बलवीर सिंह मान, नांदेड़ से संत बाबा मोहन सिंह, उत्तरप्रदेश भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजवीर सिंह जादौन के अलावा त्रिलोचन सिंह, सदवंत सिंह भी महापंचायत में शामिल हुए।

कृषि कानूनों से किसानों का जीना मुश्किल हो जाएगा फसलों के भाव बड़े-बड़े उद्योगपति तय करेंगे
पंचायत शुरू करने से पहले शहीद हुए ग्राम मैना के पूर्व सरपंच व किसान सुरेंद्र सिंह सरदार के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। किसान नेताओं ने नए कृषि कानूनों से होने वाले नुकसान बताते हुए कहा कि इन कानूनों से किसानों का जीना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। हमारी फसलों का भाव बड़े-बड़े उद्योगपति तय करेंगे। भंडारण की जो छूट दी जा रही है, इससे व्यापारी माल का संकट बताएंगे और बाद में महंगे दामों पर बेचेंगे। इससे आम आदमी के लिए मंहगाई और बढ़ जाएगी। इसलिए यही समय है कि सभी किसान एकजुट होकर इसका विरोध करें, किसी भी कीमत पर इस कानून को वापस कराकर ही दम लेंगे।

जादौन बोले- किसान का काम करने वाला राज करेगा
पहले किसानों द्वारा नारा लगाया जा रहा था- जो किसान की बात करेगा, वही देश पर राज करेगा। अब उत्तर प्रदेश भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजवीर सिंह जादौन ने कहा कि बहुत हो चुकी मन की बातें, तन की बातें और धन की बातें। अब बातें बहुत बातें हो चुकी। अब नारा होगा- जो किसान का काम करेगा, वही देश पर राज करेगा।

गांव-गांव जाकर बुलाया फिर भी कम आए किसान
किसान संगठनों ने महापंचायत में दस हजार से ज्यादा किसानों को शामिल होने का दावा किया था लेकिन मंगलवार को मंडी परिसर में हुई महापंचायत में करीब एक हजार किसान ही जुट सके। किसानों को जुुटाने के लिए किसान संगठनों के पदाधिकारी कई दिन से गांव-गांव जाकर बैठक ले रहे थे और किसानों से महापंचायत में शामिल होने के लिए कह रहे थे। इसके अलावा दस किसान रथ भी रवाना किए गए थे। इसके बाद भी किसानों ने अधिक रुचि नहीं दिखाई जबकि डबरा-भितरवार क्षेत्र में ही 25 हजार से ज्यादा किसान हैं।

पलवल बॉर्डर पर 5 फरवरी को जाएंगे किसान
महापंचायत में किसानों ने तय किया कि वे पलवल बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए जाएंगे। इसके लिए 5 फरवरी को जाने का निर्णय लिया गया। इस दौरान दो दिन में उन किसानों से संपर्क कर आंदोलन में चलने के लिए कहा जाएगा जो महापंचायत में शामिल नहीं हो सके। किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि जिनके संपर्क में जितने भी किसान हैं, वह उन्हें समझाएं और चलने के लिए तैयार करें।

