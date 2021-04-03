पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डीमरपुरा में चल रहा रामचरित मानस सम्मेलन:भरत जैसा शीलवान भाई मिलना इस संसार में दुर्लभ है: कृष्णा देवी

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पांच दिवसीय रामचरित मानस सम्मेलन का आयोजन नगर के डीमरपुरा स्थित एसएसडी धाम पर किया जा रहा हैl जिसमें गुरुवार को भरत मिलाप प्रसंग हुआ। कृष्णा देवी रामायणी ने भरत मिलाप प्रसंग सुनाते हुए कहा कि राम बनवास के दौरान जब भरत को दल-बल के साथ चित्रकूट पहुंचे तब आता देखकर लक्ष्मण को इनकी नीयत पर शंका होती है। उस समय श्रीराम ने उनका समाधान करते हुए कहा- ‘लक्ष्मण! भरत पर संदेह करना व्यर्थ है। भरत के समान शीलवान भाई इस संसार में मिलना दुर्लभ है।

अयोध्या के राज्य की तो बात ही क्या ब्रह्मा, विष्णु और महेश का भी पद प्राप्त करके भरत को मद नहीं हो सकता।’ चित्रकूट में भगवान श्रीराम से मिलकर पहले भरत उनसे अयोध्या लौटने का आग्रह करते हैं, किन्तु जब देखते हैं कि उनकी रुचि कुछ और है तो भगवान की चरण-पादुका लेकर अयोध्या लौट आते हैं।

नंदीग्राम में तपस्वी जीवन बिताते हुए ये श्रीराम के आगमन की चौदह वर्ष तक प्रतीक्षा करते हैं। भगवान को भी इनकी दशा का अनुमान है। वे वनवास की अवधि समाप्त होते ही एक क्षण भी विलम्ब किए बिना अयोध्या पहुंच कर इनके विरह को शांत करते हैं। इसके अलावा संत छोटू साईं, लीला भारती, अर्चना रामायणी ने भी प्रवचन दिएl

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें