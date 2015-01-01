पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब भगवान भरोसे:शहर के दोनों कोविड केयर सेंटर में ताले, इस महीने मिले 51 संक्रमित घरों में ही आइसोलेट

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
बस स्टैंड स्थित रेन बसेरा में बना कोविड केयर सेंटर जो मरीजों के भर्ती न होने से गत दो माह से बंद है।
  • संक्रमित के घर कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाना बंद, परिजन की सैंपलिंग भी नहीं

कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या फिर बढ़ गई। सोमवार को 6 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इन्हें मिलाकर इस महीने में अब तक 51 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं लेकिन इनको न कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती किया जा रहा, न इनके घरों पर कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए जा रहे हैं। मरीजों की मॉनीटरिंग भी बंद है। शहर में बनाए गए दोनों कोविड केयर सेंटर में ताले पड़े हैं। यहां पिछले दो महीने से एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं किया गया है।

यहां बता दें कि पहले कोई व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित पाया जाता था तो उसे कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कराया जाता था। संक्रमित के घर के आसपास 14 दिनों के लिए कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाया जाता था। साथ ही संक्रमित के परिजन और मिलने वालों के सैंपल लेकर जांच करवाई जाती थी लेकिन अब यह सब बंद है। प्रशासन ने सब कुछ भगवान भरोसे छोड़ दिया है। 14 से 23 नवंबर तक 51 संक्रमित मिले हैं। यह सभी घरों में ही रह रहे हैं। घर में आइसोलेट करने और मरीज को निर्देश देने के लिए कोई टीम संक्रमित के पास नहीं आई।

मरीज की मॉनीटरिंग भी नहीं
जांच के बाद प्रशासन मरीज को यह जानकारी दे रहा है कि उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके बाद वे दवाइयां ले रहे हैं या नहीं, इसकी भी निगरानी नहीं की जा रही। इसके अलावा संक्रमित घर में आइसोलेट है या घूम रहे हैं, इसकी भी मॉनीटरिंग बंद है। ऐसे में संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा बना हुआ है।कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए जिले में रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लागू है। इसके चलते रात में प्रशासन 10 बजे से दुकानों को बंद करने के लिए अनाउंस करा रहा है लेकिन मास्क न पहनने वालों पर कार्रवाई शुरू नहीं की है। बाजारों मेंं लोग बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रहे हैं।

संक्रमित मरीज ने भर्ती होना चाहा तो अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने दवाई देकर कहा- घर में ही आइसोलेट हो जाओ
दीदार कॉलोनी निवासी 55 वर्षीय सुरेश बघेल सोमवार को संक्रमित निकले। उन्होंने बताया कि जांच के दो घंटे बाद अस्पताल से उनके पास फोन पहुंचा और उन्हें अस्पताल बुलाकर संक्रमित होने की जानकारी दी गई। जब उन्होंने भर्ती होने के लिए कहा तो दवाइयां देकर कहा गया कि घर में ही आइसोलेट हो जाओ। सोमवार को इनके अलावा ऊषा कॉलोनी में एक 32 वर्षीय युवक, गुप्तापुरा में 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध, लक्ष्मी कॉलोनी में 55 वर्षीय महिला, शुक्ला डेयरी के पास 36 वर्षीय महिला, कन्या स्कूल के पीछे 75 वर्षीय वृद्ध भी संक्रमित निकले, सभी को फोन पर संक्रमित होने की सूचना देकर घरों में आइसोलेट रहने के लिए कहा गया।

डबरा के कोविड केयर सेंटर को बंद कर दिया गया है
डबरा के कोविड केयर सेंटर को बंद कर दिया गया है, इसलिए संक्रमित पाए जाने वाले मरीजों को घरों पर ही आइसोलेट किया जा रहा है। कोविड केयर सेंटर को बंद क्यों किया गया, यह जानकारी सीएमएचओ दे पाएंगे। - डॉ. विजय पाठक, प्रभारी सीएमओ, सिविल अस्पताल, डबरा

पिछले महीने 900 जांच में 24 संक्रमित, इस महीने 23 दिनों में 51 संक्रमित
पिछले माह में प्रशासन का पूरा ध्यान कोरोना से हटकर उपचुनाव पर था, इसलिए पूरे माह में 900 सैंपल ही लिए गए। इनमें केवल 24 लोग ही संक्रमित मिले थे। उपचुनाव के बाद सिविल अस्पताल में आने वाले प्रत्येक मरीज का एंटीजन टेस्ट किया जा रहा है। अभी तक 1548 लोगों की जांचें हो चुकी हैं और 23 दिनों में ही 51 कोरोना के संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। हालांकि अभी प्रशासन जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में मरीजों की सैंपलिंग नहीं करा रहा है। यदि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर कोरोना की जांचें शुरू हो जाएं तो संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। क्योंकि ग्रामीण लोग जांच कराने जाते नहीं और घरेलू दवा लेते रहते हैं।

