अवैध उत्खनन फिर शुरू:मशीनों से रेत निकाल रहा माफिया, पलाएछा घाट से पनडुब्बी और एलएनटी मशीन पकड़ी

डबरा23 मिनट पहले
पलाएछा घाट पर प्रशासनिक टीम द्वारा जब्त कर तोड़ी गई पनडुब्बी। इससे नदी से रेत निकाली जा रही थी।
  • उपचुनाव बीतते ही माफिया सक्रिय, सिंध से बड़े पैमाने पर कर रहा रेत का उत्खनन

उपचुनाव खत्म होने के बाद सिंध नदी के सभी घाटों से रेत का अवैध उत्खनन फिर शुरू हो गया है। रेत माफिया पनडुब्बियों से रोज बड़े पैमाने पर रेत निकाल रहे हैं ठेका लेने वाली कंपनी के कारिंदे भी जगह-जगह नाके लगाकर ऑनलाइन रॉयल्टी की जगह कच्ची पर्ची यानी टोकन से अवैध वसूली कर रहे हैं। रविवार को एसडीएम भितरवार के नेतृत्व में प्रशासन की टीम ने रेत माफिया के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर पलाएछा घाट से एक पनडुब्बी और एलएनटी मशीन पकड़ी। पनडुब्बी को मौके पर ही नष्ट कर दिया गया।

उपचुनाव के दौरान रेत माफिया पर काफी हद तक अंकुश लगा था लेकिन अब माफिया फिर सक्रिय हो गया है। ऐसे में रविवार को भितरवार एसडीएम अश्विनी कुमार रावत राजस्व अमले और पुलिस बल के साथ पलाएछा घाट पर पहुंचे। यहां पनडुब्बी से रेत निकाली जा रही थी। टीम ने पनडुब्बी को नदी से निकलवा कर मौके पर ही नष्ट करवा दिया। साथ ही नदी के घाट पर मिली एलएनटी मशीन को भी जब्त कर पुलिस थाने में भिजवा गया। कार्रवाई के वक्त नदी में अन्य पनडुब्बियां भी थीं लेकिन माफिया उन्हें भगा ले गया।

गत दिनों प्रदेश में उपचुनाव की आचार संहिता लगने के बाद बंद हो गया था अवैध उत्खनन का कारोबार
प्रदेश में उपचुनाव के चलते आचार संहिता लगने के साथ ही सिंध के घाटों से अवैध रेत का उत्खनन होना बंद हो गया था। लेकिन उपचुनाव के नतीजे आने के साथ ही सिंध नदी के सभी घाटों पर रेत का अवैध उत्खनन होना फिर से शुरू हो गया है। खास बात यह है कि रेत उत्खनन के इस अवैध कारोबार की जानकारी प्रशासन को भी है लेकिन रविवार को भितरवार क्षेत्र के सिर्फ एक ही घाट पर प्रशासनिक अमले द्वारा कार्रवाई की गई। जबकि सिंध के अन्य सभी घाटों पर पनडुब्बियों से उत्खनन किया जा रहा है। वहीं डबरा क्षेत्र में तो प्रशासन द्वारा अभी तक एक भी कार्यवाही नहीं की गई है। जबकि डबरा एवं पिछोर क्षेत्र में सिंध के घाटों पर पनडुब्बियों से दिन-रात रेत का खनन किया जा रहा है। यह रेत रात के समय परिवहन की जा रही है।

रॉयल्टी की कच्ची पर्ची से रेत माफिया को फायदा
बाताया जाता है कि रॉयल्टी की कच्ची पर्ची से शासन को तो नुकसान होता है, लेकिन रेत माफियाओं को काफी फायदा होता है। क्योंकि ऑनलाइन रॉयल्टी 150 घन मीटर रेत की 2600 रुपए रॉयल्टी ली जाती है। लेकिन कच्ची पर्ची से ₹1000 रुपए में ही काम हो जाता है। टोकन लेने के बाद किसी भी नाके पर रेत से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को नहीं रोका जाता।

सिंध के इन घाटों से किया जा रहा अवैध उत्खनन
डबरा क्षेत्र में सिंध नदी के चांदपुर, रायपुर, बाबूपुर, लिधौरा, कैथोदा, बेलगढ़ा घाट से पनडुब्बियों से रेत निकाली जा रही है। वहीं भितरवार क्षेत्र के लोहारी, पलायछा, विजकपुर, सिलाह आदि घाटों पर अवैध उत्खनन किया जा रहा है। बताया जाता है कि इन सभी घाटों से रोज एक से डेढ़ हजार ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली रेत निकाली जा रही है।

कच्ची पर्ची से अवैध वसूली
रेत खदानों की ठेका कंपनी के कर्मचारियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन रॉयल्टी वसूलने की जगह सादा पर्ची यानी टोकन से अवैध वसूली की जा रही है। डबरा भितरवार क्षेत्र में यह कर्मचारी जगह-जगह नाके लगाकर अवैध वसूली कर रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन रॉयल्टी काटने पर शासन को फायदा होता है। कच्ची पर्ची से शासन लाखों रुपए का चूना लगाया जा रहा है।

लाेकल पर्ची मान्य नहीं हम कार्रवाई करेंगे
पलाएछा घाट पर पनडुब्बियों से अवैध रूप से रेत निकाले जाने की शिकायत मिली थी। अमला मौके पर पहुंचा और एक पनडुब्बी को नदी से निकाल कर नष्ट करवाया गया है। साथ ही एक एक एलएनटी मशीन को जब्त किया गया है। ऑनलाइन के बजाय लोकल पर्ची की रॉयल्टी वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
अश्विनी कुमार रावत, एसडीएम

