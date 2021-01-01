पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:तहसील परिसर में जब्त रखी पनडुब्बियों को चुरा रहा था माफिया, कर्मचारी जागे तो भाग खड़े हुए

भितरवार6 घंटे पहले
  • कर्मचारियों की सूचना पर पुलिस ने माफिया पर कार्रवाई शुरू की

शहर के तहसील परिसर में जब्त रखी पनडुब्बी के पार्टस सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरमियानी रात रेत माफिया चोरी करने पहुंचे। पनडुब्बी के कुछ महंगे पार्टस माफियाओं ने खोल भी लिए, लेकिन इससे पहले की वह ले जा पाते आवाज सुनकर आसपास क्वार्टरों में रहने वाले कर्मचारी जाग गए। कर्मचारियों के जागने पर वह भाग खड़े हुए, पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई और उनका पीछा भी किया। लेकिन वह भागने में कामयाब हो गए ।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार विगत दो माह पहले तहसीलदार श्यामू श्रीवास्तव द्वारा सिंध नदी के लुहारी घाट पर कार्रवाई की थी। यहां पर मिली एलएनटी मशीन को तो वहीं सुपुर्दगी में दे दिया था। वहीं अवैध रुप से चल रही पनडुब्बी को जेसीबी से डैमेज कराकर तहसील परिसर में रखवाया गया था।

सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरमियानी रात करीब एक बजे रेत माफियाओं द्वारा पनडुब्बी से पंखा, पंप सहित मंहगे पार्टस खोलकर चोरी करके ले जाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। तभी आसपास रह रहे कर्मचारी आवाज सुनकर जाग गए और उन्होंने हंगामा मचा दिया, साथ ही पुलिस को भी सूचना कर दी। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस भी कुछ ही देर में वहां पहुंच गई और रेत माफियाओं का पीछा भी किया, लेकिन वह भागने में कामयाब हो गए।

