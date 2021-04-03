पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्योतिष:माघ की गुप्त नवरात्र 12 से, इस बार दस दिन की

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
  • गुप्त नवरात्र में 16, 20, 24 ओर 25 फरवरी को ज्वेलरी, वाहन और भवन खरीदी के लिए शुभ योग

माघ महीने में खास मानी गई मौनी अमावस्या 11 फरवरी को है, जबकि अगले ही दिन 12 से माघ की गुप्त नवरात्र शुरू होंगी। खास बात यह है कि फरवरी में शुक्ल पक्ष का पखवाड़ा 15 की बजाए 16 दिन का जबकि गुप्त नवरात्र इस बार 9 की बजाय 10 दिन के होंगे। पंडितों का मत है कि शुक्ल पक्ष व गुप्त नवरात्र में एक-एक दिन अधिक होना शुभ संयाेग है, जो मंगलकारी रहेगा। इन योगों में की गई पूजा, दान-पुण्य और खरीद-फरोख्त विशेष फलदायी व समृद्धिकारक रहेगी।

पंडित रमनकांत पांडेय के अनुसार माघी अमावस्या को मौनी अमावस्या भी कहते हैं। यह 11 फरवरी को सूर्योदय से ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इस दिन मनु ऋषि का जन्म दिवस भी मनाया जाता है। ऋषियों और पितरों के निमित्त की गई पूजा, जलार्पण व दान करने के लिए यह दिवस उत्तम फलदायी होता है। सौंदर्य और सुख-समृद्धि के अधिपति शुक्र का शुक्रवार को धनु से मकर राशि में प्रवेश हुआ।

राशि परिवर्तन लाभकारी: पंडितों के अनुसार यह राशि परिवर्तन वृषभ, मिथुन, कन्या, तुला, मकर व मीन राशि वालों के लिए लाभप्रद रहेगा। शेष राशियों में कुछ के लिए सामान्य तो कुछ को मिश्रित फल देने वाला रहेगा।

मंदिरों में की जाएगी देवी आराधना
ज्योतिषाचार्य पांडेय के अनुसार इस बार माघ महीने में होने वाली गुप्त नवरात्र 12 से 21 फरवरी तक रहेगी। इस नवरात्र में देवी मंदिरों में विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी। मां दुर्गा के कई भक्त नौ दिन उपवास रखकर सप्तशती व चालीसा आदि का पाठ कर विभिन्न प्रकार की साधनाएं करेंगे। यह नवरात्र शक्ति की पूजा के लिए खास मानी जाती है। पंडितों के अनुसार वर्ष में चार नवरात्र होती है। इनमें शारदीय व चैत्र नवरात्र प्रकट और माघ व आषाढ़ में होने वाली नवरात्र को गुप्त नवरात्र कहा जाता है। इस माह शुक्ल पक्ष 12 से 27 फरवरी तक 16 दिन का रहेगा। इस कारण गुप्त नवरात्र भी दस दिन के होंगे।

शुभ योगों में ज्वेलरी, वाहन और भवन की खरीदी लाभदायक
पंडितों का कहना है कि गुप्त नवरात्र के चलते 16, 20 व 25 फरवरी को अमृत सिद्धि योग और 24 व 25 फरवरी को पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग रहेगा। इन शुभ योगों में ज्वेलरी, वाहन, भूमि और भवन आदि की खरीद-फरोख्त करना लाभदायक रहेगा।

बसंत पंचमी 16 को मनाई जाएगी गुप्त नवरात्र में बसंत पंचमी, सरस्वती जयंती का अबूझ मुहूर्त भी 16 फरवरी को है। इस मुहूर्त में विवाह जैसे मांगलिक कार्य करना शास्त्र सम्मत है, परंतु बंसत पंचमी मंगलवार को होने के कारण गृह निर्माण करना शुभ नहीं है।

