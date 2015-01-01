पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली का बाजार तैयार:धान के भाव बढ़ने से धनतेरस पर बाजार होगा गुलजार, सराफा से ज्यादा उम्मीद

डबराएक घंटा पहले
धन तेरस की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार सजकर तैयार है। बुधवार को मुख्य बाजार में वर्तन के शोरूम में पहुंचे ग्राहक।
  • दुकानदारों ने सजाए प्रतिष्ठान, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम भी सजे
  • जइलेक्ट्रोनिक्स, ज्वैलर्स बर्तन की दुकानें सजी

करवाचौथ के बाद एक बार फिर धनतेरस पर कारोबारियों को अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है। खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त होने के चलते धनरतेरस पर अच्छी ग्राहकी की उम्मीद में कारोबारियों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठान सजा लिए हैं। बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स, ज्वैलर्स सहित अन्य सेक्टरों में 70 लाख रुपए के कारोबार की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।

गौरतलब है कि व्यापारी कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मंदी की मार झेल रहे थे। लेकिन दीपावली के त्यौहार के चलते फिर से बाजार में रौनक लौटने लगी है। धान के भाव में आई बढ़त के चलते करवाचौथ और पुख्य नक्षत्र के बाद अब गुरुवार को धनतेरस के अवसर पर भी कारोबारियों को अच्छे कारोबार की आस है।

कारोबारियों का कहना है कि बाजार में खरीददारी के लिए आ रही लोगों की अच्छी भीड़ के चलते धनतरेस के अवसर पर अच्छी ग्राहकी हो सकती है। पटाखा दुकाने भी दीपावली के त्यौहार को लेकर सज गई है। पिछली बार की तरह इस बार भी दुकानें पुराना गाड़ी अड्डा परिसर में ही लगाई गईं है। इस बार 43 पटाखा कारोबारियों ने दुकाने सजाई हैं।

बाजार में सभी सेक्टरों में अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद
सोने के भाव में कुछ दिनों में आई गिरावट के बाद सबसे अधिक मंदी की मार झेल रहे कारोबारियों को अब धनतेरस से उम्मीदें हैं। कोरोना के बाद से सोने के भाव में लगातार बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है,जिसके चलते ग्राहक अब लाइटवेट की ज्वैलरी पसंद कर रहे हैं। सराफा कारोबारी बालकृष्ण सोनी का कहना है कि लोग धनतेरस पर खरीददारी के लिए ज्वैलरी पसंद करके रख गए हैं। अन्य कारोबारी सुजीत अग्रवाल के अनुसार इस सेक्टर में करीब 40 लाख रु़पए का कारोबार हो सकता है।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स उपकरणों की सेल हो सकती है ज्यादा
कोरोना के बाद इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स सेक्टर में मोबाइल, लेपटॉप की ज्यादा ब्रिकी हुई थी। लेकिन धनतरेस पर लोग स्मार्ट टीवी, वॉशिंग मशीन और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक घरेलू आटा चक्की और माइक्रोवेव जैसे सुविधाजनक उपकरणों की खरीददारी में रुचि दिखा रहे हैं। बुधवार से ही इलेक्ट्रोनिक सेक्टर में इन चीजों की खरीददारी के लिए लोग पहुंचने लगे हैं। इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स कारोबारी दीपक कुचिया का कहना है कि करीब 15 लाख रुपए तक इस सेक्टर में कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

सजावट, फर्नीचर एवं अन्य में 25 लाख का कारोबार
धनतरेस के अवसर पर सबसे ज्यादा खरीदी बर्तनों की शुभ मानी जाती है। इसलिए बर्तन व्यापारियों ने इस दिन के लिए अपने प्रतिष्ठान सजा लिए हैं और नए कुकवेयर भी मंगवाए हैं। इसके साथ ही फर्नीचर, कपड़ा, सजावट का सामान एवं अन्य चीजों के बाजार में करीब 25 लाख रुपए के कारोबार की बाजार विषेशज्ञों द्वारा इस बार उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। इस बार त्यौहार पर सर्दी पड़ने के कारण बाजार में कपड़े की दुकानों पर गर्म कपड़ों की डिमांड भी दिखाई दे रही है।

आज से शुुरु हो जाएगा पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव त्योहार
पंडित रमनकांत तिवारी के अनुसार 12 नवंबर से दीपोत्सव का पांच दिवसीय त्योहार की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इसके तहत 12 नंवबर को धनतेेरस, 13 नवंबर को नरक चौदस,14 को लक्ष्मीपूजा दीपावली, 15 को गोर्वधन पूजा, व 16 को भाई दौज एवं गाय पूजन के साथ पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव संपन्न होगा। इसके बाद 25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी के बाद 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर्व मनाया जाएगा। पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव के दौरान भी बाजार में अच्छी ग्राहकी की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। देवउठान पर किसानों का गन्ना बाजार में आएगा जिससे किसानों की आय बढ़ेगी।

उमड़ेगी भीड़, पर ट्रैफिक की नहीं बनाई योजना
धनतेरस के चलते गुरुवार को बाजारों में खरीददारी के लिए भीड़ उमड़ेगी। अभी बाजारों में आ रही भीड़ और वाहनों के कारण जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है। धनतरेस के दौरान यह भीड़ और ज्यादा होगी लेकिन इसके बाद भी प्रशासन और पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक के साथ ही सुरक्षा को लेकर किसी प्रकार की योजना नहीं बनाई है। जबकि हर बार दीपावली के अवसर ट्रैफिक और सुरक्षा को लेकर प्रशासन के अधिकारी पुलिस के अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर प्लान तैयार करते थे, जिससे लोगों को परेशानियां नहीं होती थीं।

