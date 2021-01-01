पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट:भितरवार टीम को छह विकेट से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची मोहना

भितरवार6 घंटे पहले
  • पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय स्टेडियम में चल रहा क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन

पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय स्टेडियम में चल रहे क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में मंगलवार को हुए मैच में 6 विकेट से ओल्ड बॉयज भितरवार की टीम को हराकर मोहना की टीम विजेता बनीं। लीग मैच जीतने के बाद मोहना की टीम सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गई है। जहां उसका मुकाबला बामरौल की टीम से होगा।

गोलेश्वर सेवा संस्था स्टेडियम में विधानसभा स्तरीय क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को ओल्ड बॉयज भितरवार और मोहना की टीम के बीच मैच खेला गया। पूर्व पार्षद गजब सिंह रावत एवं दिनेश भटेले ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर मैच का शुभारंभ कराया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए ओल्ड बॉयज क्लब भितरवार की टीम ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 5 विकेट पर 141 रन बनाए।

जिसमें टीम के खिलाड़ी अंकित पाठक द्वारा सर्वाधिक 47 रनों का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया। वहीं भितरवार की टीम द्वारा दिए गए लक्ष्य को हासिल करने बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी मोहना की टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए 16 ओवर में ही 4 विकेट खोकर 142 रन बनाकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर 6 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की। मोहना की टीम के खिलाड़ी मुकेश 35 रन बनाए। सेमीफाइनल में अब मोहना की टीम का मुकाबला बामरोल की टीम से होगा। वहीं बुधवार को पहला सेमीफायनल सांखनी और अमरौल टीम के बीच खेला जाएगा।

