पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अव्यवस्था:शहर में एक भी पार्किंग नहीं... सड़क पर बेतरतीब खड़े वाहनों से राेज ट्रैफिक जाम

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर के अग्रसेन चौराहे पर दुकानों के सामने बेतरतीब तरीके से खड़े दाे पहिया वाहन जिससे यहां जाम लग जाता है।
  • कई बार बनी पार्किंग की योजना, लेकिन कुछ दिनों बाद ढीले पड़ जाते हैं अधिकारी

शहर के मुख्य बाजारों में खरीदारी करने के लिए आने वाले लोगों को वाहन खड़े करने के लिए एक भी पार्किंग नहीं हैं। लोग अपने वाहनों को दुकानाें के सामने रोड पर बेतरतीब तरीके से खड़ा कर देते हैं। इस कारण शहर के मुख्य मार्गों से लेकर मुख्य बाजारों में दिनभर ट्रैफिक जाम रहता है और लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। प्रशासन, नगर पालिका और पुलिस के अधिकारी लोगों को पार्किंग की इस समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए गंभीर ही नहीं हैं।

पार्किंग बनाने के लिए पिछले पांच साल से प्रशासन के अधिकारी योजना बना रहे हैं लेकिन हर बार यह प्रयास कुछ दिनों के बाद ढीले पड़ जाते हैं। कई बार बाजारों में चूने की लाइन और सूचना बोर्ड लगाकर अस्थायी पार्किंग की योजना भी बनाई गई लेकिन यह योजना भी सफल नहीं हुई। ऐसे में दुकानों पर खरीदारी करने वाले लोगों के व दुकानदारों के वाहन बेतरतीब तरीके से सड़क पर दुकानों के सामने खड़े होने के कारण शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था दिन-ब-दिन बिगड़ती जा रही है। शहरवासी त्रस्त और अधिकारी निष्फिक्र बने हुए हैं।

गलियों में रहने वाले त्रस्त
मुख्य मार्ग और बाजार में जाम लगने के कारण लोग जाम से बचने के लिए कन्या स्कूल के पीछे, कमलेश्वर कॉलोनी, गीता टॉकीज रोड, श्रीराम कॉलोनी एवं अन्य छोटी गलियों से वाहन निकालते हैं, जिससे गलियों में भी जाम लग रहा है और लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। सबसे ज्यादा इन गलियों में रहने वाले लोगों को आ रही है।

पार्किंग को लेकर चर्चा करेंगे
पुलिस और नगर पालिका अधिकारियों के साथ मिलकर जल्द ही पार्किंग बनाने को लेकर चर्चा करेंगे। इसमें आम नागरिकों के सुझाव भी लेंगे। प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा, एसडीएम, डबरा

शहर में इन सड़कों पर सबसे ज्यादा समस्या क्योंकि ट्रैफिक का दबाव यहीं अधिक
डबरा-भितरवार रोड रोड
सिंधिया चौराहे से मंडी गेट तक डबरा-भितरवार मार्ग शहर का सबसे मुख्य मार्ग है। इस रोड पर मंडी होने के कारण छोटे दो पहिया वाहनों के साथ ही मंडी में जाने वाले भारी वाहन ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली, ट्रक और अन्य भारी वाहन निकलते हैं। इसके साथ ही इस मार्ग पर करीब 10 बैंक, दुकानें हैं। मंडी आने वाले किसान और बैंक और अन्य ग्राहक दुकानों के सामने ही या सड़क पर अपने वाहनों को खड़े कर देते हैं, जिससे दिनभर जाम लगता है।

ओवरब्रिज के दोनों तरफ
ओवरब्रिज के दोनों तरफ 25-25 फीट की रोड है। यह भी शहर का मुख्य बाजार है और काफी संख्या में दुकानें होने के कारण शहर और ग्रामीण अंचल के सैकड़ों ग्राहक नियमित रूप से खरीदारी करने के लिए यहां आते हैं। यहां ठेले वालों ने अस्थायी गुमटियां और कुछ ठेले रखकर अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। साथ ही फुुटपाथ पर दुकानदारों ने सामान सजा रखा है। ऐसे में पैदल चलना तक दूभर होता है और दिनभर यहां जाम लगा रहता है।

सराफा, ठाकुर बाबा रोड
शहर का मुख्य बाजार है। यहां लोग कार या बाइकों से आते हैं। कारों और बाइक दुकानों के सामने खड़े किए जाने से जाम लगने लगता है। यदि ये वाहन पार्किंग में खड़े किए जाएं तो जाम की समस्या से निजात मिल सकती है। ठाकुर बाबा रोड पर भी काफी संख्या मे दुकानें हैं। यह रोड 40 फीट चौड़ी है लेकिन दोनों तरफ दुकानों के आगे वाहन खड़े होने से वाहनों के निकलने के लिए 20 फीट जगह बचती है। ऐसे में बड़ा वाहन निकलने पर जाम लग जाता है।

पुराना गाड़ी अड्डा रोड
यह भी शहर की मुख्य रोड है। पुराना गाड़ी अड्डा में थोक सब्जी मंडी में आने वाले वाहन आते हैं लेकिन यहां दुकानों के आगे वाहन खड़ा होने के कारण बड़े वाहन निकलने में परेशानी आती है और जाम होता है। यदि एक वाहन फंस जाए तो करीब 30 मिनट तक जाम की स्थिति रहती है। ऐसे में कई बार वाहनों की लाइन लग जाती है और वाहन चालक देर तक रुके रहते हैं। यदि यहां पार्किंग हो तो आने वाले लोगों के वाहन वहां पार्क किये जा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें