पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:दुकानों के बाहर कचरा फेंकने पर लगेगा अब 200 रुपए का जुर्माना

भितरवार2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकने और गंदगी फैलाने वालों से अब नगर परिषद द्वारा ₹10 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। वहीं यदि कोई दुकानदार अपनी दुकान के बाहर कचरा फेंकता है तो उससे ₹200 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा। नगर परिषद द्वारा शहर को साफ और स्वच्छ बनाए जाने को लेकर विभिन्न तरह के जुर्माने की राशि तय की गई है।

दरअसल नगर परिषद भितरवार द्वारा शहर को साफ और स्वच्छ बनाए जाने को लेकर नियमित सफाई सहित कई कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। इसी के चलते गंदगी फैलाई जाने वालों पर जुर्माना की राशि नगर परिषद द्वारा तय की गई है। नगर परिषद के अंतर्गत सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकने व गंदगी फैलाने वालों पर ₹10 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

इसके अलावा खुले में शौच करने पर ₹10, 50 माइक्रोन से कम की प्लास्टिक इस्तेमाल करने पर ₹50, भवन निर्माण सामग्री फेंकने पर ₹50, तालाब एवं जल संरचनाओं में कचड़ा डालने पर ₹50, दुकानों के बाहर कचरा डालने पर ₹200, बार-बार गंदगी फैलाते हुए पकड़े जाने पर ₹500 रुपए तक का जुर्माना किया जाएगा। नगर परिषद द्वारा इसके अलावा अन्य कई तरह की जुर्माने की राशि निर्धारित की गई है। नगर पालिका अिधकारियों ने बताया कि लापरवाही के चलते लोग जहां तहां कचरा डाल देते हैं जिससे नगर में गंदगी होती है। लोगों को स्वयं जागरूक होकर स्वच्छता का पालन करना चाहिए। अब गंदगी फैलाने पर नपा कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी में है। इसके परिणाम भी जल्द देखने को मिलेंगे और नगर में स्वच्छता रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें