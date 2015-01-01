पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:आग से जल गया दस लाख का रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स, रात भर गुल रही बिजली

डबरा
कपड़ों की दुकान में आग लगने के बाद जला सामान देखते लोग।
  • मंगलवार की रात हरीप्रकाश कॉम्पलेक्स में लग गई थी कपड़े की दुकान में आग

हरीप्रकाश कॉम्पलेक्स की कपड़े की दुकान में मंगलवार की रात लगी आग से रेडीमेड कपड़े जलकर राख हो गए। हालांकि समय रहते आग बुझाने के कारण आसपास की दुकानों में आग नहीं भड़क सकी। आग से कपड़ा कारोबारी द्वारा करीब 10 लाख रुपए का नुकसान होना बताया है। इसके साथ ही आग से बिजली की बायरिंग जल गई जिससे रात भर क्षेत्र की बिजली गुल रही।

मंगलवार की रात हरीप्रकाश कॉम्पलेक्स की नीचे की मंजिल में बनी दुकानों में आग लग गई। आग लगने का पता कॉम्पलेक्स के ऊपर की मंजिल रह रहे प्रदीप सोनी काे धुंआ उठने के बाद चला। तत्काल पहुंची दो फायर ब्रिगेड ने दो घंटे में आग बुझाई।

आग से मनोहर बाधवानी की रेडीमेड कपड़ा दुकान में रखे जींस, पेंट, शर्ट एवं अन्य कपड़ा जल कर राख हो गया। कारोबारी बाधवानी द्वारा करीब 10 लाख रुपए का नुकसान बताया है। आग लगने से केबिलें जल गईं जिससे रात भर क्षेत्र की बिजली सप्लाई बंद रही। सुबह पहुंची बिजली कंपनी की टीम ने केबिलें बदलने का काम शुरु किया।

