नया कोर्स:सायबर सुरक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन कोर्स शुुरु; 9 वीं से लेकर 12 वीं तक के बच्चों को शामिल किया जाएगा इस नए कोर्स में

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने पहली बार छात्र और छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन सायबर क्राइम से जुड़ा कोर्स शुरु किया है। इसमें सायबर क्राइम से सुरक्षा और सायबर सुरक्षा जागरुकता सबंधी पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए छात्रों को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरुरी है।

इसके लिए छात्रों को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरुरी है। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्रों का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा जिसमें कुल 30 प्रश्न होंगे। इसमें 9 वीं से लेकर 12 वीं तक के बच्चों को शामिल किया जाएगा। छात्र- छात्राओं को टेस्ट पास करने के लिए 90 अंकों में से 40 प्रतिशत अंक लाना जरुरी होगा। पास होने वाले बच्चों को एक सटिर्फिकेट दिया जाएगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्र- छात्रओं को 31 दिसंबर तक क्लास ऑनलाइन चलेगी।

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम भोपाल से शुुरु कर दिया गया है। सायबर सुरक्षा से जुड़े कोर्स की क्लासेस प्रतिदिन ऑनलाइन संचालित की जा रही है। इसमें सायबर क्राइम एक्सपर्ट प्रतिदिन पंजीकृत छात्र-छात्राओं को देश दुनिया में घटित हो रहे अपराधों को प्रकृति के सबंध में जानकारी देते हैं और उससे बचने के लिए मार्गदर्शन भी कर रहे हैं। इस कोर्स के माध्यम से मिडिल हाईस्कूल व इंटर कक्षाओं के छात्रों की रोजर्मरा की जिंदगी में अर्लट रहने का ज्ञान मिलेगा।

इस कोर्स में शामिल होने के लिए ऐसे ले सकते हैं हिस्सा

  • पंजीयन या रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए छात्र mpcon की वेबसाइट mpced.mpconsutancy.org सायबर सिक्योरिटी अवेयरनेस टेस्ट पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। भाग लेने के लिए कोई भी शुल्क नहीं हैं। छात्रों को 31 दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिर्वाय होगा।
  • परीक्षा कराने का तरीकाः ऑनलाइन परीखा घर या सकूल के कंप्यूटर या स्मार्टफोन के माध्यम से दीी जा सकती है।
  • पाठ्य सामग्रीः पढ़ाई के लिए पाठ्य सामग्री निःशुल्क रहेगी। यह बेबसाइट पर छात्रों के एंकाउंट से डाउनलोड की जा सकेगी।
  • परीक्षा का विवरणः कुल 30 प्रश्न रहेंगे। 30 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। इसमें 90 अंक का टोटल प्रश्नपत्र होगा। इसमें से 40 प्रतिशत अंक लाना अनिवार्य है।
  • प्रमाण-पत्रः पास होने वाले छात्र को एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा ही प्रमाण- पत्र दिया जाएगा। इसे एमपीकॉन की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जाएगा।
  • फायदा: आए दिन लोग सायबर ठगी का शिकार हो रहे हैं। इस कोर्स से ठगी से बचने के तरीके सीख सकेंगे।। पेटीए मिलते जुलते नाम से लोग ठगी कर रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग पर पैसा फंसाकर लोग ग्राहकों का पासर्वड पूछ लेते हैं और अगले पलल उनके बैंक खाते में जमा धन दूसरे खाते में ट्रांसफर कर दिया जाता है।
