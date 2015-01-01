पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन सक्रिय:लॉकडाउन से बंद पड़ी कार्रवाई फिर शुरू ओवरब्रिज के नीचे से हटाईं गुमटियां

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्रवाई के दौरान ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे फुटपाथ पर लगी दुकानों का सामान उठाते नगर पालिका के कर्मचारी।
  • उपचुनाव के बाद अब नपा ने फुटपाथ से हटाया अतिक्रमण
  • फुटपाथ पर सामान रखने वालों से वसूला जुर्माना
  • कार्रवाई के बाद चौड़ी और खाली नजर आने लगी रोड

ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे 9 माह बाद मंगलवार को फिर से अतिक्रमण हटाने का अभियान चला। नगर पालिका की टीम शाम के समय कार्रवाई करने पहुंची और सामान जब्त करने लगी तो कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए गुमटी, ठेले वाले मिन्नतें करने के साथ ही आनन-फानन में अपना सामान भरते हुए और गुमटियां ले जाते हुए नजर आए। नगर पालिका अधिकारियों ने कई गुमटियों के कांउटर और ठेले जब्त किए वहीं फुटपाथ पर सामान रखने वालों से जुर्माना वसूला।

नगर पालिका ने आठ माह पहले ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे अतिक्रमण विरोधी मुहिम चलाकर अतिक्रमण हटाया था, जिससे जाम की समस्या से राहत मिली थी। लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण हुए लॉकडाउन के चलते कार्रवाई ढीली पड़ी तो ब्रिज के नीचे फिर अतिक्रमण हो गया। फुटपाथ पर और ब्रिज के नीचे अस्थाई गुमटी और ठेलों के कारण 25-25 फीट चौड़ी रोड पर पैदल चलने लायक तक जगह नहीं थी।

क दिन पहले कराई मुनादी
सोमवार को नगर पालिका ने अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए मुनादी कराई थी, लेकिन मंगलवार को अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया । शाम को नगर पालिका सीएमओ प्रदीप भदौरिया, स्वच्छता निरीक्षक सूर्यप्रकाश दुबे नपा के मदाखलत दस्ते के साथ पहुंचे और गुमटियां उठाने लगे, जिसके चलते दुकानदार मिन्नतें करने लगे तो उन्हे गुमटिया हटाने की समझाइस दी, वहीं कुछ गुमटियों का काउंटर, बेंच जब्त कर लिए ।

मिन्नते कीं और फोन भी लगाए पर नपा ने वसूला जुर्माना
कार्रवाई के दौरान कई दुकानदारों का सामान फुटपाथ पर रखा नजर आया। जिसके चलते नगर पालिका अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और टीम ने सामान जब्त कर जुर्माने के लिए कहा तो पहले तो दुकानदार मिन्नतें करने लगे। कई दुकानदारों ने सिफारिशी फोन भी लगाए। लेकिन नपा अधिकारी नहीं माने तो दुकानदारों ने जुर्माना जमा कर दिया। करीब 10 दुकानदारों से 5 हजार के करीब जुर्माना वसूला। वहीं नगर पालिका की टीम की कार्रवाई होते देख लोग अपनी गुमटियों का सामान भरते हुए और छप्पर हटाते हुए नजर आए। दो घंटे बाद शाम 7 बजे नपा की जेसीबी ने अवैध गुमटियां हटाने का काम शुरू किया। कारर्वाई के बाद रोड खाली और चौड़ी नजर आई। इससे यहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों के वाहन आसानी से निकल सकते थे।

कार्रवाई के बाद गुमटियां हटीं, रोड दिखने लगी खाली
ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे दोनों तरफ 25-25 फीट चौड़ी रोड है। लेकिन अतिक्रमण के कारण रोड पर पैदल चलने लायक जगह तक नहीं बची थी। लोगों ने फुटपाथ पर भी सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण कर लिया था, जब लोग फुटपाथ से निकलते थे दुकानदारों से उनका विवाद हो जाता था। कार्रवाई के बाद जब फुटपाथ और रोड से अतिक्रमण हटाया तो रोड खाली नजर आने लगी जिसमें बड़े वाहन भी निकाले जा सकते थे। जब अधिकारी ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे पहुंचे तो और सामान उठाने के लिए कहा तो पहले तो दुकानदार अपनी दुुकानों में सामान हटाकर भरने लगे। लेकिन जेसीबी पहुंची तो दुकानदारों ने ठेले मंगाकर उनपर गुमटियां रखकर वहां से ले जाने लगे।

बाजार में जाम न लगे इसलिए ये कार्रवाई की
ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे अस्थाई या स्थाई गुमटियां रखकर कारोबार नहीं किया जा सकता है। न्यायालय के भी आदेश हैं, इसलिए कार्रवाई की गई है। हमने ठेले गुमटी वालों के लिए मदरसे के नीचे जगह दी हैं कारोबारियों को वहां जाकर कारोबार करना चाहिए। कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी। - प्रदीप कुमार भदौरिया, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका, डबरा

