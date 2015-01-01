पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:बाजार में बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रहे लोग

डबराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाजार में खरीदारी करने निकले लोगों के मुंह पर नहीं है मास्क।
  • संक्रमण बढ़ा लेकिन लोगों पर कोविड-19 के आदेश का नहीं दिखाई दे रहा असर

सर्दी का मौसम आते ही कोरोना संक्रमण फिर से तेजी से फैलने लगा है। इससे बचाव के लिए सरकार द्वारा मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य कर सख्ती से इसका पालन कराने के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं। सरकार के आदेश के अनुसार यदि कोई मास्क पहने बिना दिखाई देता है, उस पर जुर्माना और अन्य सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। लेकिन डबरा के बाजारों में इस आदेश कोई असर दिखाई नहीं।

शहर के भीड़-भाड़ वाले बाजार ओवर ब्रिज के नीचे, सिंधी बाजार, सराफा बाजार और अन्य मुख्य बाजारों में अधिकांश लोग मास्क पहने नजर नहीं आए और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए दिखे। वहीं आदेश का पालन कराने के लिए प्रशासन भी सक्रिय नहीं दिखाई दिया। जो कि कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए खतरनाक हो सकता है। बढ़ रहे संक्रमण के बाद भी लोगों में मास्क पहनने को लेकर जागरुकता दिखाई नहीं दे रही है।

101 जांचे 1 संक्रमितः शनिवार को सिविल अस्पताल के फीवर क्लीनिक में 101 जांचे की गई, जिनमें से ठाकुर बाबा रोड निवासी एक युवक संक्रमित निकला है। युवक को होम आईसोलेट कर दिया गया है। इस संक्रमित को मिलाकर इस माह में निकलने वाले संक्रमितों की संख्या 21 दिनों में ही 43 हो गई है। जबकि पिछले माह महज 26 संक्रमित निकले थे, कारण उपचुनाव के चलते प्रशासन ने सैंपलिंग पर जोर नहीं दिया। अब सिविल अस्पताल में आने वाले सभी मरीजों की कोरोना जांच कराई जा रही है।

सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि लोगों को लापरवाही नहीं करनी चाहिए। घर से निकलने पर मास्क का उपयोग करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें