समस्या:स्टांप वेंडर नहीं होने से लोग परेशान

भितरवार4 घंटे पहले
12 वर्षों से भितरवार तहसील में कोई ज्यूडिशियल स्टांप वेंडर नहीं है। जिससे लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं स्टांप वेंडर की व्यवस्था कराने के लिए स्थानीय अभिभाषक संघ द्वारा व्यवहार न्यायालय की स्थापना के बाद से ही कलेक्टर-कमिश्नर से आवेदन देकर बेंडर की व्यवस्था कराने के लिए गुहार लगाई जा चुकी है लेकिन आज तक इस समस्या का निदान नहीं हो पाया है। ऐसे में लोग डबरा से स्टांप मंगाते हैं।

तहसील भितरवार में 1980 से चार स्टांप वेंडर नियुक्त थे। जो ज्यूडिशियल-नॉन ज्यूडिशियल स्टांप विक्रय करते थे। वर्ष 2005 के बाद इन चारों बेंडरों ने अपने लायसेंस रिन्यू नहीं कराये तभी से यहां स्टांप व्यवस्था गड़बड़ा गई। वहीं स्थानीय व्यवहार न्यायालय की स्थापना वर्ष 2005 से ही अभिभाषकों को इस समस्या से जूझना पड़ रहा है।

दस रुपए के स्टांप को मज़बूरी में 20 रुपए देकर डबरा से मंगवा रहे हैं। अभिभाषक संघ कलेक्टर कमिश्नर को आवेदन देकर स्टांप वेंडर की व्यवस्था कराने की मांग कर चुका है। लेकिन आज तक यह व्यवस्था नहीं हो सकी है। अधिकारीयों द्वारा इस समस्या को अनदेखा करने से भितरवार अंचल के प्रत्येक किसान, छात्रों एवं पक्षकारों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

