पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिला सशक्तिकरण कार्यक्रम:आपत्ति में पुलिस हर वक्त आपके सहयोग के लिए तत्पर: कुबेर

भितरवारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महिलाओं पर हो रहे अपराध को रोकने के लिए उन्हें खुद ही आगे आना होगा। पुलिस हर कदम पर सहयोग के लिए तत्पर है। कोई घटना हो तो उसे छुपाने की वजाए तत्काल सूचना दें। जिससे जल्द कार्रवाई हो। यह बात सोमवार को एडीशनल एसपी जयराज कुबेर ने कही।

जयमां वैष्णो मंडल समिति के तत्वाधान में सोमवार को महिला सशक्तिकरण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ कन्या पूजन के साथ किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में एडीशनल एसपी जयराज कुबेर मौजूद थे। बालिकाओं को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने साइबर क्राइम एवं समाज में हो रहे विभिन्न प्रकार के अपराधों से स्वयं को किस प्रकार से सुरक्षित रह सकते हैं, इसके बारे में जानकारी दी।

कार्यक्रम की विशेष अतिथि बीईओ पुष्पा ढोडी ने बालिकाओं से कहा कि वे अपनी मां को गुरु मित्र और अपना मार्गदर्शक बनाएं। स्वयं को कमजोर नहीं बल्कि मजबूत बनाएं और अपनी सोच को सदैव सकारात्मक रखें।

अध्यक्षता कर रहे एसडीओपी अभिनव बारंगे ने कहा इस तरह की गतिविधियां आयोजित करते रहना चाहिए। इससे समाज को सही मार्गदर्शन मिलता है। इस अवसर पर थाना प्रभारी केपी यादव, प्रभारी प्राचार्य राजीव तेहगुरिया, प्रशांत पाठक, संजीव तेहनगुरिया, प्रवीण उपाध्याय, गौरव पाठक, नीरज, अंचल अग्रवाल मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser