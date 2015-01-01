पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिसर में गंदगी:वेतन न मिलने से अस्पताल में सफाईकर्मियों ने आठ दिन से नहीं की सफाई

डबरा5 घंटे पहले
लोक सेवा केंद्र में अपने आप को आर आई बताने वाले व्यक्ति से पूछताछ करते लोकायुक्त टीआई रानी लता नामदेव।
  • सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भितरवार में सफाई कर्मचारियों को 6 माह से नहीं मिला वेतन

विगत 6 महीने से वेतन नहीं मिलने से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भितरवार में पदस्थ सफाई कर्मचारियों ने सफाई करना बंद कर दिया है। इससे पूरे परिसर में आठ दिनों से जगह-जगह गंदगी फैली है। ऐसे में अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों और आने वालों में संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। मरीज अस्पताल के शौचालय और बाथरूम का उपयोग तक नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

इधर, सिविल अस्पताल डबरा में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने के बाद भी लापरवाही बरती जा रही है। यही नहीं उपचुनाव के पहले शुरू किए गए लोगों को जागरूक करने और कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए जाने के अभियान भी अब बंद पड़े हैं। दरअसल, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भितरवार में पांच सफाई कर्मचारी पदस्थ हैं। लेकिन इन कर्मचारियों को विगत छह महीने से वेतन नहीं दिया गया है। इससे उन्होंने आठ दिन से साफ-सफाई करना बंद कर दिया है। सफाई नहीं होने से अंदर व पूरे परिसर में काफी गंदगी फैल गई है। गंदगी के कारण अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों और यहां भर्ती मरीजों को संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ गया है।

परेशानी: बाथरूम का उपयोग नहीं कर पा रहे
गत आठ दिन से परिसर व कमरों में सफाई नहीं होने के कारण अस्पताल में बने शौचालय और बाथरूम भी काफी गंदे हो गए हैं। गंदगी और बदबू के कारण मरीज इनका उपयोग ही नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। इससे सभी की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। अस्पताल में औसतन रोज 200 से 300 मरीज इलाज कराने के लिए आते हैं। ये गंदगी के कारण बाथरूम तक का उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं।

शिकायत: दीपावली से पहले मिले थे एसडीएम से
दीपावली के त्योहार से पहले भी यहां पदस्थ सफाई कर्मचारियों ने एसडीएम अश्वनी कुमार रावत से वेतन नहीं मिलने के बारे में शिकायत की थी। जिस पर एसडीएम द्वारा डीएम को निर्देश देकर त्योहार से पहले वेतन दिलाए जाने के लिए कहा गया था, लेकिन इसके बाद भी अभी तक किसी को भी वेतन नहीं मिला है। जिससे यहां सफाई कार्य भी नहीं हो रहा है।

खतरा : जच्चा वार्ड में गंदगी फैल सकता है संक्रमण
परिसर में सफाई न होने से सबसे ज्यादा गंदगी जच्चा वार्ड और उसके आसपास है। जिससे नवजातो में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमण फैल सकता है। इस सबके बाद भी अस्पताल प्रशासन गंभीर दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। यही कारण है कि पिछले आठ दिन से सफाई का काम ठप पड़ा है। कोरोना संक्रमण काल में भी ऐसी सफाई व्यवस्था मरीजों के लिए घातक हो सकती है।

116 जांच, एक नया संक्रमित कुल 338 कोरोना पॉजिटिव
गुरुवार को एक नया कोरोना संक्रमित निकला है। सिविल अस्पताल के फीवर क्लीनिक में 116 जांचे की गईं। जिनमें ऊषा कॉलोनी में रहने वाला एक 32 वर्षीय युवक संक्रमित निकला। इसी माह में निकले पिछले 37 संक्रमितों की तरह अस्पताल प्रबंधन भी इन्हें कोविड केयर सेंटर में भरती न कर होम आईसोलेट होने के लिए कहा है। गौरतलब है कि संक्रमितों को अस्पताल प्रबंधन अब कोविड केयर सेंटर में भरती न कर होम आईसोलेट कर रहा है। बुधवार को संक्रमित निकले बीएमओ ने भी सिविल अस्पताल के क्वार्टर में ही स्वंय को आईसोलेट कर लिया है। इसी माह में अभी तक 38 संक्रमित निकल चुके हैं। इतनी बड़ी संख्या में संक्रमित निकलने के बाद भी अब मरीजों को न तो आइसोेलेट किया जा रहा न उनके घरों पर कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए जा रहे। इससे संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना है।

अगस्त तक के बिल मिले, जल्द भुगतान कराएंगे
सफाई कर्मचारियों के अगस्त महीने तक के बिल मिल चुके हैं। जल्द उनका भुगतान करा दिया जाएगा। वहीं अस्पताल परिसर में सफाई करने के लिए भी उन्हें समझाइश दी जाएगी। डॉ. मनीष शर्मा, सीएमएचओ, ग्वालियर

