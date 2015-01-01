पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:अक्टूबर में सैंपलिंग कम की तो महीने भर में मिले 26 मरीज, अब 8 दिन में ही 13 मिले

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
शहर में सिविल अस्पताल के फीवर क्लिनिक पर कोरोना जांच के लिए पंजीयन करती अस्पताल की टीम।
  • विधानसभा उपचुनाव के दौरान बंद कर दी थी पूल सैंपलिंग, अब तेज
  • मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती घरों में ही आईसोलेट

अक्टूबर माह में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में गिरावट आई थी। कारण यह कि तब चुनाव कार्यों के चलते सैंपलिंग घटा दी गई थी। लेकिन उपचुनाव के बाद प्रचार थमते ही सैंपलिंग बढ़ाई तो कोरोना संक्रमित भी निकल कर सामने आने लगे। नवंबर माह के सात दिनों में ही अकेले शहर में ही 13 कोरोना संक्रमित निकल चुके हैं।

उपचुनाव के लिए प्रदेश में चुनाव की आचार संहिता लगने के बाद अंचल में कोरोना संक्रमितों की जांच के लिए पूल सैंपलिंग बंद कर दी गई थी। इससे कोरोना संक्रमित निकल सामने नहीं आ रहे थे। पूरे अक्टूबर माह में डबरा अंचल में 900 सैंपल लिए गए थे। इसमें से महज 26 संक्रमित निकले थे। लेकिन उपचुनाव मतदान होने के बाद कोरोना सैंपलिंग बढ़ा दी। प्रतिदिन 80 से 100 सैंपल हो रहे हैं। आठ दिनों में ही 500 से अधिक सैंपल हो चुके हैं, जिनमें 13 संक्रमित निकल कर सामने आ चुके हैं।

कोविड केयर सेंटर खाली, कंटेनमेंट जाेन भी नहीं बनाए
कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर प्रशासन भी अब गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहा है। इसी माह 13 कोरोना संक्रमित निकल कर सामने आए हैं, लेकिन शहर के दोनो कोविड केयर सेंटर खाली पड़े हुए हैं। सभी संक्रमितों को घरों पर ही आईसोलेट किया गया है। ऐसा नहीं है कि कोरोना संक्रमित कोविड केयर सेंटरों में नहीं जाना चाहते हैं। कई कोरोना संक्रमित होम आईसोलेट न होकर कोविड केयर सेंटर में आईसोलेट होने की कहते हैं, पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा सेंटर में अन्य लोगों के न होने की कहकर घरों पर आईसोलेट या फिर ग्वालियर रैफर करनेे की कहते हैं। इसके साथ ही घरों में आईसोलेट करने के बाद संक्रमितों के घरों को कंटेनमेंट नहीं बनाया जा रहा है, जिससे संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बना हुआ है।

अब बाहरी लोगों से खतरा
दीपावली मनाने के लिए लोग अन्य राज्यों और जिलों से अब शहर में आ रहे हैं। अब बाहर से आने वालों की न स्क्रीनिंग और न ही जांच हो रही जिससे संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा है। इसके साथ ही पिछोर एवं अन्य प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के फीवर क्लीनिकों पर भी कोरोना संक्रमितों की जांच के लिए सैंंपलिंग नहीं हो रही है। जिससे ग्रामीण मरीज सामने नहीं आ रहे हैं।

