पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गाेपाष्टमी पर्व:गायाें काे मेंहदी लगाकर ओढ़ाई चुनरी फिर उतारी आरती, ग्वालाें का सम्मान भी किया

डबरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गोपाल गोशाला में गाय की पूजा करते जिला पंचायत सीईओ।
  • शहर की गाेपाल गाेशाला, गौसेवा धाम, ढेंगदा व रानीपुरा गाेशाला में मनाई गाेपाष्टमी

कार्तिक शुक्ल अष्टमी पर रविवार काे गायाें के लिए समर्पित गाेपाष्टमी पर्व शहर सहित वनांचल में श्रद्धा भाव से मनाया गया। शहर में पाली रोड स्थित श्री गोपाल गाेशाला में प्रबंध समिति की ओर से गाेपूजन कार्यक्रम रखा गया। इस अवसर पर गायों काे मेंहदी लगाकर चुनरी ओढ़ाई, गाेभक्ताें ने गायाें की पूजाकर गाेसेवा का संकल्प लिया। इस दाैरान गाेशाला प्रबंध समिति ने गायाें काे चराने वाले ग्वालों काे वस्त्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

शहर के बायपास राेड स्थित गाेसेवा धाम में राष्ट्रीय गाेसेवा संघ द्वारा हवन पूजन के बाद सामूहिक रूप से गायाें की आरती उतारी गई। उधर ढेंगदा गाेशाला में याेग वेदांत सेवा समिति ने गाेपूजन कार्यक्रम के साथ गरीबाें काे भंडारे मेें भाेजन कराया। रानीपुरा गाेशाला में गाेपाष्टमी पर्व पर गाय पूजन कार्यक्रम में कराहल और विजयपुर क्षेत्र से गाेभक्ताें का तांता लगा रहा।

जिला पंचायत सीईओ बाेले - गाय एक दुधारू पशु नहीं वह हमारी माता और ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था की धुरी
शहर के पाली राेड स्थित श्री गाेपाल गाेशाला में रविवार काे गाेपाष्टमी पर विशेष चहलपहल रही। सुबह से दिनभर गायाें की पूजा के लिए महिलाओं का तांता लगा रहा। श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान गीता गाेपाल और गाय माता का पूजन किया। शाम काे गाेशाला प्रबंध समिति की ओर से गाेपाष्टमी समाराेह रखा गया। जिसमें समिति की वार्षिक आय व्यय का लेखा जाेखा पेश किया।

इस अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि जिला पंचायत सीईओ राजेश शुक्ल ने कहा कि भारतीय धर्म संस्कृति में गाय काे माता कहा गया है। पशु गणना के अनुसार श्याेपुर जिले में सबसे ज्यादा लगभग सवा लाख गायें है। हजाराें परिवाराें की आजीविका गाय पालन पर निर्भर है। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व विधायक बृजराज सिंह एवं पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष दाैलतराम गुप्ता विशिष्ट अतिथि रहे। गाेशाला प्रबंध समिति के अध्यक्ष कैलाशनारायण गुप्ता ने कहा कि आज के ही दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण पहली बार गाय चराने गए थे। गाय चराने के कारण भगवान श्रीकृष्ण गाेपाल कहलाए।

ढेंगदा: पूजा के बाद तीन हजार गायें यमुना पार क्षेत्र में चरने के लिए रवाना हुई
शहर के ढेंगदा में संचालित संत आसाराम बापू गोशाला में रविवार को श्री याेग वेदांत सेवा समिति द्वारा गाेपाष्टमी पर्व पारंपरिक रूप से गायाें पूजा कर मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर भक्ताें ने गायों की पूजा की। भंडारे में गरीब आदिवासियाें काे भाेजन कराकर अन्न्न वस्त्र का दान किया। इसके साथ ही गाेशाला से गायाें काे चरने के लिए उत्तरप्रदेश के यमुना पार क्षेत्र के लिए रवाना किया। करीब तीन हजार गायें अब अगले चार महीने यमुना और गंगा नदी के तराई वाले क्षेत्र में रहेंगी। गायों को रवाना करने से पहले उनका पूजन किया गया। गाय चराने वाले ग्वालों को वस्त्र देकर सम्मानित किया। गोशाला से रवाना हुई यह गायें श्योपुर से मुरैन, धौलपुर होती हुई उत्तरप्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर पहुंचेगी। करीब चार महीने हरी घास चरने के बाद जुलाई में इन गायों की वापसी होगी।

गाेसेवा धाम में हवन के बाद भक्ताें ने सामूहिक रूप से उतारी गाय माता की अारती
शहर के बायपास राेड पर घायल और बीमार गायाें की सेवा के लिए संचालित गाेसेवा धाम में गोपाष्टमी पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में राष्ट्रीय गाेसेवा संघ की ओर से शनिवार काे प्रारंभ अखंड रामायण पाठ का रविवार सुबह हवन पूर्णाहुति के साथ समापन हुआ। यहां गायाें काे मेहंदी छापे लगाकर सजाया गया। इसके बाद गाेभक्ताें ने सामूहिक रूप से गायाें की आरती उतारी। लाेगाें ने गायाें काे गुड़ का भाेग लगाकर पारिवारिक सुख-समृद्धि के लिए वरदान मांगा। कार्यक्रम के दाैरान राष्ट्रीय गाेसेवा संघ के अध्यक्ष गाैरव आचार्य एवं किम्मी गौतम ने गाेसेवा के महत्व पर प्रकाश डाला। इस दाैरान कई लाेगाें ने अपने बच्चाें काे गाय के नीचे से निकाला। सनातन हिंदू धर्म की मान्यता के अनुसार गाय के शरीर में 33 कराेड़ देवी देवता निवास करते हैं। अगर गाय के नीचे से निकल जाएं तो इससे शारीरिक व मानसिक कष्टों से मुक्ति मिलती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें