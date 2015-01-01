पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुनवाई:तीन साल से अलग रह रहे थे पति-पत्नी समझाया तो साथ गए

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न्यायालय परिसर में आयोजित की गई लोक अदालत

पूजा की शादी कल्याण से वर्ष 2015 में हुई। लेकिन शादी के बाद दोनो झगड़े के चलते अलग-अलग रहने लगे। साथ ही पूजा ने कल्याण पर भरण पोषण का मामला भी लगा रखा था। शनिवार को आयोजित लोक अदालत में जब दोनों को न्यायाधीशों और वकीलों ने साथ रहने की समझाइस दी तो दोनो साथ रहने तैयार हो गए।

न्यायालय में ही दोनो ने एक दूसरे को माला पहनाई और साथ-साथ घर गए। शनिवार को आयोजित लोक अदालत में इस मामले के साथ ही अन्य मामले भी आपसी समझौते से सुलझाए गए। इसके साथ ही हनुमान गंज में रहने वाले बाबू और पूरन का मारपीट का मामला 8 साल से न्यायालय में चल रहा था।

इस मामले में दोनों को समझाइस दी गई तो दोनों ने मामले में समझौता कर लिया। इसके साथ ही लोक अदालत में लंबित एवं प्रीलिटिगेशन सहित 262 मामलों का निराकरण मौके पर ही आपसी समझौते से किया गया। इस दौरान प्रथम अपर जिला न्यायाधीश रुपेश शर्मा, राजीव राव गौतम सहित अन्य कई जज, अभिभाषकगण मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें