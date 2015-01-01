पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डबरा में चौथी बार जीती कांग्रेस:भाजपा से तीन बार चुनाव हारे सुरेश राजे कांग्रेस से पहले चुनाव में ही विधायक बने, इमरती हारीं

डबरा41 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे की जीत की घोषणा होते ही उनके घर के समर्थकों का हुजूम लग गया और लोग नाचने लगे।
  • 2013 में इमरती से ही हारे राजे ने इस बार उन्हें हराया
  • राजे का घर दिनभर सुनसान, पूजा पाठ करते रहे, जीते तो समर्थकों ने मनाया जश्न

डबरा विधानसभा सीट पर कांग्रेस ने लगातार चौथी बार जीत दर्ज की लेकिन लगातार तीन बार विधायक चुनी गईं इमरती देवी सुमन को कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में आने के बाद हार का सामना करना पड़ा। उपचुनाव की मतगणना शुरू हुई तो दिनभर लोग फोन और सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से हर राउंड का अपडेट लेते रहे। इस बीच शहर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे के घर के बाहर और गली में सुनसान पसरा रहा लेकिन शाम को जैसे ही उन्होंने बढ़त बनाना शुरू किया तो उनके घर पर समर्थक आना शुरू हो गए।

जीत की घोषणा होते ही समर्थक जश्न मनाने लगे। मतगणना शुरू होने के बाद भाजपा-कांग्रेस के समर्थक तो अपनी-अपनी पार्टी की जीत के दावे कर रहे थे लेकिन सामान्य मतदाता असमंजस में थे। कोई यह दावा नहीं कर पा रहा था कि इस बार चुनाव कौन जीतेगा। शुरुआती रुझानों में भाजपा प्रत्याशी की बढ़त बनना शुरू हुई, इसके बाद पल-पल का रुझान जानने लोगों की नजर टीवी और मोबाइल पर ही टिकी रही।

इमरती देवी की बढ़त का आंकड़ा गिरा तो हलचल
मतगणना के दौरान जैसे-जैसे इमरती देवी की बढ़त कम हुई, लोगों में परिणाम जानने की उत्सुकता और बढ़ी। 10 राउंड के बाद कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के सुरेश राजे की बढ़त शुरू हो गई। हालांकि इस दौरान न कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे के घर पर न भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी सुमन के कमल टॉकीज रोड स्थित कार्यालय के साथ शहर में किसी प्रकार का माहौल दिखाई दिया। दोेनों के घर पर सुनसान जैसी स्थिति रही। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं में भी किसी प्रकार का जोश नहीं दिखा। हालांकि शाम के बाद कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे के घर मोहल्ले के लोगों, परिजनों और कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी चलाकर जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया।

पहली बार जीत का स्वाद
पत्नी हरीबाई राजे ने बताया कि उनके पति भाजपा के टिकट से दो बार नगर पालिका का चुनाव और एक बार 2013 में विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं। वे तीनों बार चुनाव हार चुके हैं। इस बार पार्टी बदलकर कांग्रेस में पहुंचे तो वे जनता के मिल रहे रुझान को देखकर जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त थे।

कमलनाथ और सचिन पायलट ने ली थीं सभाएं
भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी सुमन की जीत के लिए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह और सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी थी फिर भी वोट नहीं पा सकीं। दोनों ही ने चार-चार बार इमरती देवी के पक्ष में क्षेत्र में सभाएं ली थीं । मतदान से तीन दिन पहले दोनों रात भर शहर में भी रुके थे और सामाजिक लोगों की बैठकें ली थी, लेकिन फिर भी इमरती देवी को जनता समर्थन नहीं मिल सका। वहीं कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे के पक्ष में महज पूर्व मंत्री कमलनाथ और राजस्थान के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलेट ने एक-एक सभा ली थी। इसके अलावा राजे को समाजों का समर्थन भी मिल रहा थ। ज्ञात हो कि इससे पहले वे भाजपा में रहते हुए विधायक का चुनाव हार गए थे। कांग्रेस में आते ही अब पहली बार विधायक बने हैं।

दसवें राउंड तक इमरती की बढ़त, 11 वे से राजे आगे
मतगणना शुरु होने के बाद डाकमत पत्रों से लेकर 10 वें राउंड तक भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी ने बढ़त बनाए रखी। लेकिन 11 वे राउंड से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे की बढ़त शु़ुरु हुई तो अंतिम चरण 24 वें तक वे बढ़त बनाए रहे।

