प्रवचन:कीड़े की तरह जीना अज्ञानी का लक्षण: मुनिश्री

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
  • दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में धर्म सभा में मुनि प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने दिए प्रवचन

शेर जिस गुफा में पैदा होता है उस गुफा में मृत्यु को प्राप्त नहीं होता। इसीलिए तो ज्ञानियों ने कहा है ऐसी जगह प्राणों का विसर्जन करें जहां अपना कोई न हो। जहां अपना कोई नहीं होगा वहां परमात्मा तुम्हारे साथ होगा। यह बात शुक्रवार को मुनिश्री प्रतीक सागर महाराज ने महावीर दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में चल रही धर्म सभा के दौरान कही।

प्रवचन करते हुए मुनि श्री ने कहा कि कीड़े की तरह जीना अज्ञानी का लक्षण है। कीचड़ में कमल की तरह जीना ज्ञानी इंसान का लक्षण है। दोनों पैदा कीचड़ में होते हैं लेकिन गुणधर्म दोनों के अलग अलग है। ज्ञानी बनकर मरना जिंदगी का कर वसूल करना है। और कीड़े की तरह मरना जिंदगी का मजाक उड़ाना है। मृत्यु तो सभी को आना है इससे कोई नहीं बच सकता। यह जिंदगी का शाश्वत है। अब कैसे जीना है यह आपके ऊपर है।

जिंदगी भर भगवान का नाम लेते रहें और मृत्यु के समय भूल गए तो समझो तुमने खोया ही खोया है। और अगर मृत्यु के समय संत और अरिहंत तुम्हारे सामने हों जुबान पर तुम्हारे प्रभु का नाम हो तो समझो तुमने पाया ही पाया है। जीवन को ईश्वर का उपहार समझकर जियो। समस्याओं का भार ढोकर जीवन को बर्बाद न करो।

दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में आयोजित धर्म सभा में प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग मुनिश्री का प्रवचन सुनने पहुंच रहे हैं। यहां संत के सानिध्य का लाभ लेने न केवल जैन समाज बल्कि अन्य लोग भी आ रहे हैं।

