हत्या या आत्महत्या:दस दिन से गायब युवक का शव हरसी के जंगल में मिला

डबरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हत्या की गई या आत्महत्या जांच करने में जुटी पुलिस

सात दिन पहले हरसी के जंगल मे मिले शव की पहचान मायाराम बघेल के रूप हो गई। खोजबीन में जुटे परिजन शव की पहचान कर भितरवार लाए जहां उन्होंने अंतिम संस्कार किया। वहीं मृतक की हत्या की गई है या फिर उसने आत्महत्या की है इसकी जांच में पुलिस जुट गई है।

दरअसल गत 6 दिसंबर को शाम के के समय हरसी बांध के पास स्थित मंदिर से 2 किमी दूर लकड़ियां बीनने के दौरान आदिवासी महिलाओं को एक शव दिखाई दिया। सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को झाड़ियों से बाहर निकाला और उसे भितरवार अस्पताल लेकर पहुँचे।

जहां उन्होंने उसकी शिनाख्ती कराने की कार्रवाही की। शव के सड़ गल जाने से पहचान न होने पर ग्वालियर भिजवाया गया। फोटो जारी होने के बाद शव की पहचान मायाराम के रूप में परिजनों द्वारा की गई। जिस पर रविवार को परिजन मायाराम के शव को लेकर भितरवार आए जहां उन्होंने उसका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। मायाराम 26 नवंबर से घर से बिना बताए गायब था।

