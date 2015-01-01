पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:हजारों दीप जले तो जगमगा उठा शहर

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
दीपोत्सव का मुख्य त्योहार शनिवार को मनाया जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद भी लोगों में त्योहार को लेकर उत्साह दिखाई दे रहा है। एक दिन पहले से ही शहर दीपकों की रोशनी से जगमगा उठा। गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को दो दिन धरतरेस मनाई गई। जिसके चलते धनतेरस और दीपावली की खरीदी के लिए लोग देर रात तक बाजारों में आते रहे।

सुबह से बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ जुटना शुरु हो गई थी, रात तक बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ दिखाई दी। दीपावली के पांच दिवसीय त्योहार को लेकर रात को सराफा बाजार, सुभाषगंज क्षेत्र एवं अन्य बाजार रोशनी से जगमग दिखाई दिए। रात भर शहर रंग बिरंगी रोशनी में डूबा रहा। शनिवार को लक्ष्मी पूजा के बाद आतिशबाजी की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही घरों में महिलाएं पकवान व मिठाइयां बनाने में व्यस्त रहीं।

रोशनी में डूबा शहर
छोटी दिवाली की रात दीपकों से जगमगाता शहर। शनिवार को लक्ष्मीपूजन है। दीपावली के इस अवसर पर शहर के भितरवार रोड स्थित लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर पर भव्य आतिशबाजी का आयोजन किया जाएगा। शाम के समय होने वाली इस आतिशबाजी में प्रदेश के गृहमंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा का परिवार मौजूद रहेगा। गौरतलब है कि मंदिर पर यह आतिशबाजी प्रतिवर्ष दीपावली के अवसर पर की जाती है। इसमें सैकड़ों लोग शामिल होते हैं।

