डबरा:जुआ पकड़ने गई पुलिस को मोहल्ले वालों ने पीटा; पुलिसकर्मियों को थाने लेकर पहुंचे मोहल्ले के लोग

डबरा
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ थाने पर पहुंची भीड़ को समझाते टीआई केडी कुशवाह।

जुआ खेले जाने की सूचना पर एक घर मेंं घुसे पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ घर और मोहल्ले के लोगों ने मारपीट कर दी साथ ही उन्हें पकड़ थाने ले आए। मोहल्ले के लोगों का कहना था कि पुलिसकर्मी उनके घर में घुस गए और महिलाओं के साथ अभद्रता की।

जानकारी के अनुसार बुजुर्ग रोड पर जुआ खिलाए जाने की सूचना पर सिटी थाने के कुछ पुलिसकर्मी एक घर में घुस गए। जिसके चलते घर और मोहल्ले के लोगों ने उनके साथ मारपीट कर दी और पकड़ कर थाने ले आए। लोगों का कहना था कि पुलिसकर्मी घर में घुसकर उनकी महिलाओं से अभद्रता कर रहे थे। मोहल्ले के लोग पुलिसकर्मियों को पकड़कर थाने ले आए और उनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किए जाने की मांग की। खबर लिखे जाने तक इस मामले में कार्रवाई चल रही थी। टीआई केडी कुशवाह का कहना है कि वे मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं, और जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

