अनदेखी:खेड़ी-पलायछा मार्ग जोड़ने वाले पुल की रोड जर्जर

भितरवार4 घंटे पहले
  • पार्वती नदी पर दो वर्ष पूर्व बने पुल के दोनों ओर एप्रोच रोड़ खराब

खेड़ा-पलायछा मार्ग के बीच पड़ने वाली पार्वती नदी पर बने पुल एप्रोच रोड एक बार फिर से जर्जर हालत में आकर ढहने की कगार पर पहुंच गई है। लगभग दो वर्ष पूर्व बने पुल का लोकार्पण होने से पहले ही की एप्रोच रोड के जर्जर होने से घटिया निर्माण कार्य की पोल खुल गई है। पिछले साल जर्जर एप्रोच रोड़ की मरम्मत हो चुकी है। लेकिन उसके बाद फिर रोड जर्जर हालत में पहुंच चुकी है।

साढ़े सात करोड़ की लागत से 50 मीटर से अधिक लंबाई वाले पुल का निर्माण लगभग दो वर्ष पहले किया गया था। लेकिन लोकार्पण से पहले ही पिछले वर्ष पुल की दोनों साइडों से पुल को जोड़ने के लिए बनाई गई एप्रोच रोड जर्जर होकर घटिया निर्माण कार्य की पोल खोलने लगी जिसकी शिकायत मिलने प्रशासन ने निर्देश देकर ठेकेदार से जर्जर हुई एप्रोच रोड़ को मरम्मत कर दुरुस्त कराया। वहीं मरम्मत होने के एक साल बाद फिर से पुल की दोनों ओर जर्जर हुई एप्रोच रोड़ ने निमार्ण कार्य की गुणवत्ता पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।

ये पुल बनने से ग्राम खेड़ा, कुड़पार, बामौर, ढिगबास, सहित शिवपुरी जिले मगरौनी, नरवर क्षेत्र के कई गांव सीधे भितरवार से जुड़ गए इन गावों के सेकड़ों लोग पहले काफी दूरी का चक्कर लगाकर भितरवार पहुचते थे। वहीं प्रतिदिन पुल से होकर निकल रहे। ग्रामीणों में जर्जर एप्रोच रोड देखकर आने वाले समय मे मार्ग अवरुद्ध होने का डर सताने लगा है।

