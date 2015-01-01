पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोसेवा:लाल टिपारा गोशाला के संतों ने ग्राम पंचायत बाजना में गौशाला का किया निरीक्षण; गोशाला में गायों को ठंड न लगे: स्वरूपानंद

भितरवार4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम बाजना में गोशाला का निरीक्षण करते मुरार लालटिपारा गोशाला के संत।

मुरार में लाल टिपारा गोशाला का संचालन कर रहे संत सोमवार को बाजना पंचायत में निर्माणाधीन गोशाला का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने मौजूद जिम्मेदारों से गोशाला में रहने वाले गोवंश को आवश्यक सुविधाएं प्रदान करने की बात कही और गायों को ठंड से बचाने की सलाह दी।

दरअसल बेेसहारा होकर सड़कों पर घूम रहे गोवंश के लिए विकासखंड के ग्राम बाजना में पंचायत द्वारा गोशाला बनबाई जा रही है। जिसका लाल टिपारा गौशाला के संचालक संत सरूपानंद एवं कमलानंद महाराज ने सोमवार को निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने निर्माणाधीन गोशाला की व्यवस्थाएं देख रहे लोगों से कहा कि गोशाला में रहने वाले गोवंश के लिए पर्याप्त सुविधाओं का विशेष ध्यान रखें और गौवंश के खाने पीने एवं सर्दी से बचाव के विशेष इंतजाम करें। वहीं निरीक्षण के दौरान संतों ने गौशाला का निर्माण करा रहे पंचायत के जिम्मेदारों से आवश्यक जानकारी ली।

इससे पूर्व ग्रामीणों के साथ मौजूद भाजपा नेता उदयभान सिंह रावत ने संतों का पुष्पमाला पहनाकर स्वागत किया। दोनों संतो ने रानी घाटी क्षेत्र में स्थित गोशाला भी देखी। इस अवसर पर सरपंच नंदकिशोर रावत, रामेश्वर रावत, जंडेल सिंह,हरभजन सिंह रावत, सूरज मोदी, ध्रुव सिंह रावत, रणबीर सिंह परिहार, बल्लू रावत,चंदन सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

गत पांच साल से लाल टिपारा गोशाला देख रहे स्वरूपानंद
संत स्वरूपानंद एवं कमलानंद पिछले पांच साल से मुरार स्थित नगर निगम की लाल टिपारा गोशाला का संचालन कर रहे हैं। उनकी देखरेख में यहां सैकड़ों गायें पल रही है। ये संत करीब पांच साल पहले हरिद्वार से यहां आए तभी से गोसेवा कर रहे हैं।

