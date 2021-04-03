पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नलजल योजना:60 पंचायतों में छह माह में बनकर तैयार होंगी टंकी, घर-घर पहुंचेगा नल से पानी

डबरा2 घंटे पहले
पानी की टंकी के निर्माण के लिए बागवई में जमीन का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पानी की टंकी के निर्माण के लिए बागवई में जमीन का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी।
  • डबरा, भितरवार के गांवों के 27 हजार घरों में दिया जाएगा नल कनेक्शन

पेयजल के लिए अब लोगों को परेशानी नहीं उठानी पड़ेगी। क्योंकि अगले छह महीने में डबरा के 32 और भितरवार की 38 ग्राम पंचायतों के 27 हजार से ज्यादा घरों में नलों से पानी पहुंचना शुरू हो जाएगा। टंकियों के निर्माण के लिए टैंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है, अब सिर्फ ग्राम पंचायतों द्वारा जमीन उपलब्ध कराई जाना बाकी है। इसके लिए पीएचई विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा गांव-गांव जाकर जमीन का चुनाव किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को भी एसडीओ संजीव गुप्ता ने कई गांवों में जाकर जमीन देखी।

जल जीवन मिशन के तहत नलजल योजना के अंतर्गत ग्राउंड वाटर एवं उच्च स्तरीय टंकी द्वारा गांवों के प्रत्येक घरों में नल से पानी पहुंचाए जाने का काम किया जा रहा है। पहले चरण में शासन द्वारा डबरा ब्लॉक की 68 ग्राम पंचायतों में से 32 और भितरवार ब्लॉक की 82 पंचायतों में से 38 ग्राम पंचायतों का चुनाव किया गया है। इन पंचायतों में टंकियों के निर्माण के लिए पीएचई द्वारा टैंडर प्रक्रिया भी पूरी कर ली गई है।

साथ ही इनके निर्माण के लिए जमीन का आबंटन करने कलेक्टर द्वारा भी पंचायतों को आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। इसी के चलते पीएचई एसडीओ डबरा द्वारा गांव-गांव में जाकर उपयुक्त जमीन का निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को भी संजीव कुमार गुप्ता बागवई, पवाया सहित कई गांवों में पहुंचे और जमीन का निरीक्षण किया। जमीन का आबंटन होने के बाद काम शुरू कराया जाएगा जो कि छह माह में पूरा हो जाएगा। इसके बाद पाइप लाइन से पानी की सप्लाई चालू करा दी जाएगी।

डबरा की 32 ग्राम पंचायतों में पहुंचेगा पानीः
डबरा ब्लॉक में कुल 68 ग्राम पंचायतें हैं । जिसमे से पहले चरण में 32 ग्राम पंचायतों का चयन किया गया है । जिनमें पहले से नल जल योजना है या फिर पानी की गंभीर समस्या है । इनमें चिरपुरा, लोहगढ़, विर्राट, सिसगांव, शुक्लहारी, सरनागत, सालवई, सहोना, पठापनिहार, मेहगांव, किटोरा, सकतपुरा, लिधौरा, अरुसी, इकहरा, बारौल, सूखापठा, सिरसा, लोहगढ़, अजयगढ़, रजियावर, लखनपुरा, लखनौती, लदेरा, गिजौर्रा, खड़वई, भगेह, जरगांव, कल्याणी, पुटटी, अरुसी, महाराजपुर,

38 ग्राम पंचायतों में घर-घर पहुंचा जाएगा पानी
भितरवार ब्लॉक में कुल 82 ग्राम पंचायतें हैं । जिसमें से पहले चरण में 38 ग्राम पंचायत का चयन किया गया है, जिनमें या तो पहले से योजना संचालित है या फिर पानी की भयंकर परेशानी है। इनमें झांकरी, पवाया, पुरी, रिछारीकला, सांखनी, बडेरा भारस, भोरी, धिरौली, मरुछ, बड़की सराय, बडेरा भारस, गढ़ाजर, ऐराया, पिपरौ, बडेरा भारस, पुरावनवार, ककरधा, हिम्मतगढ़, कछौआ, बनवार, बामरौल, अमरौल, मैना, बागवई, मस्तूरा, गोहिंदा, दोनी, कैरुआ, गधौटा, दौलतपुर, ररुआ, पिपरौआ, घरसौंदी, पचौरा, देवरीकला, मोहनगढ़ और ईंटमा शामिल हैं।

पंचायत के लोग ही संचालित करेंगे योजना
जल जीवन मिशन के तहत प्रत्येक गांव में ग्राम जल एवं स्वच्छता समिति का गठन किया जाएगा। गांव के लोग ही जल योजना में क्रियान्वयन, प्रबंधन एवं संचालन रख-रखाव में मुख्य भूमिका निभाएंगे।, वहीं गांव के बनाई गई जल योजना के प्रति मालिकाना हक का भाव रखेंगे तभी योजना कारगर होगी। प्रत्येक गांव से प्लम्बर, फिटर एवं इलेक्ट्रीशियन का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।

अभी गांवों में पानी का संकट हो चुका है शुरू
जिन ग्राम पंचायतों का चयन योजना के लिए किया गया है । उनमें वर्तमान में पानी की समस्या खड़ी होना शुरु हो गई है । क्योंकि इस साल बारिश काफी कम हुई है ऐसे में जलस्तर लगातार नीचे गिरता जा रहा है । यही वजह है कि कई बोरवेल कम पानी देने लगे हैं । ऐसे मे गर्मियों के मौसम में पानी की समस्या पैदा तय है । हालांकि गर्मियों के मौसम में हर साल पेयजल की समस्या आती है ।

