अवैध रेत परिवहन:बिना रायल्टी के मिले तीन डंपर जब्त रायल्टी में हेरफेर करने नंबर छिपाया

भितरवार5 घंटे पहले
  •
  • रेत का अवैध कारोबार रोकने एसडीओपी ने की कार्रवाई

अवैध रुप से रेत का परिवहन होने की सूचना पर एसडीओपी ने सोमवार-मंगलवार की रात ग्राम करियावटी के पास औचक चैकिंग अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान तीन डंपर जिनकी नंबर प्लेट को पेंट से पोता गया था, इन्हें रोककर रायल्टी की रसीद मांगी गई तो चालक रसीद नहीं दिखा सके। जिसके चलते तीनों डंपर को जब्त कर पुलिस थाना परिसर में रखवाया गया है।

ग्राम लुहारी के पास स्थित सिंध नदी घाट पर रेत माफियाओं द्वारा पनडुब्बी डालकर बड़े पैमाने पर अवैध रूप से रेत का उत्खनन कर परिवहन किया जा रहा है। जिसकी सूचना मिलने पर रात के समय एसडीओपी अभिनव बारंगे पुलिस बल के साथ करियावटी तिराहे पर पहुंचे।

जहां उन्हें सांखनी मार्ग से तीन डंपर रेत भरकर ले जाते हुए मिले। तिरपाल से ढके ओवरलोड रेत से भरे तीनों डंपरों को रोककर एसडीओपी श्री बारंगे ने उनके चालकों से रेत परिवहन संबंधी रॉयल्टी रसीद मांगी तो वह नहीं दिखा सके। रॉयल्टी में हेराफेरी करने के लिए एक डंपर की नंबर प्लेट पर पेंट पोतकर नंबरों को छुपाया था।

अवैध रेत परिवहन कर रहे डंपरों को पकड़ा गया है

अवैध रेत उत्खनन कर परिवहन किया जा रहा था। इसकी सूचना मिली थी, जिसके चलते करियावटी के पास आकस्मिक चैकिंग की गई। इस दौरान रेत से भरे तीन डंपर पकड़े गए। एक के पास भी रायल्टी की रशीद नहीं थी।
- अभिनव बारंगे, एसडीओपी भितरवार

