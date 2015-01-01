पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Dabra
  • Tractors Will Not Come In The Mandi, So Number 3 In The Mandi Will Come Out Of The Gate, Exits 1 And 2 Will Come Out

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण कर बनाई योजना:जाम न लगे इसलिए मंडी में 3 नंबर गेट से आएंगे ट्रैक्टर, 1 और 2 से निकलेंगे बाहर

डबराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंडी में पहुंचकर निरीक्षण करते एसडीएम व अन्य अधिकारी।
  • एसडीएम ने व्यापारियों के साथ निरीक्षण कर बनाई योजना

मंडी में उपज बेचने आने वाली ट्रैक्ट्रर-ट्रॉलियों के आने-जाने के लिए अलग-अलग व्यवस्था की गई है, जिससे मंडी के अंदर और बाहर जाम की स्थिति न बने। एसडीएम ने मंडी का निरीक्षण कर तय किया कि अब भरे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के आने के लिए 3 नंबर गेट से एंट्री दी जाएगी।

ट्रकों को दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद एंट्री दी जाएगी। उपज बेचकर बाहर आने वाले वाहनों के गेट नंबर 1 और गेट नंबर 2 से का उपयोग किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही सुबह 7.30 बजे से नीलामी वाहनों को लाइन में लगाकर की जाएगी। सैंपल से खरीदी न हो इसके लिए मंडी कर्मचारी राजस्व प्रशासन के साथ मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे। साथ ही ग्वालियर रोड से आने वाले वाहनों को जेल रोड से डायवर्ट किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें