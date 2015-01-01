पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिलाएं ज्ञापन देने पहुंची एसडीएम कार्यालय:आदिवासी महिलाओं को नहीं मिली पोषण आहार राशि

भितरवार2 घंटे पहले
पोषण आहार की राशि के लिए एसडीएम को आवेदन देने आई आदिवासी महिलाएं।

विकासखंड के अंतर्गत आने वाली 10 से अधिक ग्रामों की में रहने वाली आदिवासी समुदाय की महिलाओं को पोषण आहार राशि नहीं मिली। इन्होंने मंगलवार को भितरवार एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचकर एसडीएम अश्विनी कुमार रावत को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें महिलाओं ने पोषण आहार की राशि हर महीने जलाए जाने की मांग की।

एकता परिषद के जिला समन्वयक रमेश चंद्र दुबे के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को ग्राम दुर्गा कॉलोनी, भागीरथपुरा, कैथी आदि ग्रामों की आदिवासी महिलाओं ने एसडीएम कार्यालय पर सामूहिक रूप से एकित्रत होकर पोषण आहार की एक हजार रुपए की राशि हर महीने दिलाए जाने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में बताया कि आदिवासी समुदाय की महिलाओं को पोषण आहार उपलब्ध कराने के लिए शासन द्वारा एक हजार रुपये पोषण आहार राशि योजना शुरू की परंतु जिम्मेदार लोगों की लापरवाही के चलते उक्त ग्रामों की महिलाओं को इस योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि पोषण आहार राशि नहीं मिलने से गर्भवती महिलाएं पोषण युक्त आहार नहीं ले पा रही हैं। जिसके कारण नवजात शिशु के जन्म के साथ उस पर कुपोषण का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। साथ ही उनकी आर्थिक स्थितियां इतनी नहीं है कि वह पोषण युक्त भोजन कर सके। पोषण आहार राशि एवं शासन की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ जल्द दिलाया जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में नथिया बाई, धनवंती, मीना, रामप्यारी, गीता आदिवासी, गुड्डी आदिवासी, अनार देवी, सोमवती, रामवती आदि शामिल हैं

सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने शुरू की थी पोषण आहार योजना

गरीब आदिवासी महिलाओं को पोषण आहार की राशि हर माह एक हजार रुपए देने की योजना की शुरूआत प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शुरू की थी। इस योजना के तहत आदिवासी महिलाओं को पोषण आहार के लिए हर माह एक हजार रुपए की राशि दी जाती है जिससे सैकड़ों गरीब परिवारों को लाभ मिल रहा है।

