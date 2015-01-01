पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, महिला की मौत

डबरा4 घंटे पहले
  • लोढी़ माता पूजने जा रहा था परिवार, मंडी गेट के पास हुआ हादसा

भितरवार रोड पर मंडी गेट के पास एक अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने एक बाइक में टक्कर मार दी, जिससे बाइक पर बैठी एक महिला दो युवक और महिला का मासूम बेटा नीचे गिर गया। इस हादसे में महिला के ऊपर ट्रक का पहिया निकलने से उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि दोनों युवक घायल हो गए। वहीं मासूम बेटा बाल-बाल बच गया। हादसा शनिवार की दोपहर 12 बजे हुआ। पुलिस ने ट्रक जब्त कर लिया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार सेंवढ़ा के ग्राम बेरछा का पुरा निवासी नरेश केवट (32) अपने चाचा मुलुआ (52) बहिन केशकली और 3 साल के मासूम भांजे के साथ अपने गांव से लोढ़ी माता पर पूजा करने जा रहे थे। वह भितरवार रोड पर मंडी गेट के पास ही पहुंचे थे कि ट्रक क्रमांक एमपी-07-3971 ने उसमें टक्कर मार दी।

टक्कर लगने से बाइक पर सभी लोग बाइक सहित नीचे गिर गए नीचे गिरते ही केशकली के ऊपर से ट्रक का पहिया निकल गया, वहीं नरेश और मुलुआ भी ट्रक के नीचे घुस गए। इस हादसे में केशकली की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद कुछ ही दूरी पर खड़ी डायल 100 वाहन पहुंचा और जिसके जवानों ने मृतक और घायलों को सिविल अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद ग्वालियर रैफर कर दिया गया। वहीं इस हादसे में केशकली का तीन वर्षीय बेटा बाल-बाल बच गया। मां की मौत से बेखबर मासूम अस्पताल में खेलता रहाः केशकली अपने तीन वर्षीय बेटे के साथ मायके में ही रह थी। हादसे के बाद मासूम बेटे का उसकी मां के सिर से साया उठ गया। लेकिन अपनी मां की मौत से बेखबर मासूम अपने अस्पताल परिसर में ही मामा के इलाज केे दौरान खेलता रहा।

