कार्रवाई:दूसरे राज्यों से अाई दो ट्रक धान खरीद केंद्र से जब्त

भितरवारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पडौसी राज्यों से ट्रकों में भरकर भारी मात्रा में लाई जा रही धान की सरकारी खरीद केन्द्रों पर खरीदी की जा रही है। जबकि लोकल किसानों की तुलाई नहीं हो रही। शिकायत मिलने पर तहसीलदार श्यामू श्रीवास्तव ने भितरवार सोसायटी के खरीद केन्द्र पर डंप कर रखी अलग किस्म की धान एवं धान से भरी रखी दो ट्रॉली जब्त की है। जांच पड़ताल करने पर किसी भी किसान द्वारा इसे अपनी नहीं बताया गया जिसके चलते इसे वेयरहाउस संचालक की सुपुर्दगी में दिया गया है।

दरअसल रविवार को दोपहर 3 बजे तहसीलदार श्यामू श्रीवास्तव राजस्व अमले के साथ बांसोड़ी गांव के पास स्थित सिंह वेयरहाउस पर बनाए भितरवार सोसायटी के धान खरीद केन्द्र पर पहुंचे। जहां उन्हें खरीद प्रभारी गायब मिला। ऐसी स्थिति में तहसीलदार श्री श्रीवास्तव ने गोदाम प्रभारी एवं अन्य कर्मचारियों से आवश्यक जानकारी लेते हुए खरीदी गई धान की जांच की। इस दौरान उन्हें खरीद केन्द्र पर खुले में डंप कर रखी गई दो ट्रक धान दिखी।

जिसकी उन्होंने जांच की तो प्रथम दृष्ट्या उक्त धान की वैरायटी क्षेत्रीय धान से काफी अलग दिखी। ऐसी स्थिति को देखते हुए तहसीलदार श्यामू श्रीवास्तव ने दो ढेरों में डंप कर रखी धान बाहर से व्यापारियों द्वारा लाई गई धान की शंका के चलते जब्त करने की कार्रवाही की। वहीं निरीक्षण के दौरान तहसीलदार श्री श्रीवास्तव को खरीद केन्द्र के बाहर सड़क पर तिरपाल से ढकी धान से भरी दो ट्रॉली रखी मिलीं। जिन्हें भी उन्होंने जब्त कर लिया।

धान जब्त की गई है

बाहर से लाई जा रही धान अवैध रूप से सरकारी खरीद केन्द्रों पर बेचने की शिकायत मिली थी। भितरवार सोसायटी के खरीद केंद्र पर डंप कर रखी धान की वैरायटी इस क्षेत्र की धान से काफी अलग दिखी। इसलिए उसे जब्त किया गया है। आगे की कार्रवाई जांच के बाद की जाएगी।
श्यामू श्रीवास्तव, तहसीलदार, भितरवार

