कोरोना का असर:पिछले दो चुनाव से बढ़ रहा था वोट प्रतिशत, इस बार 2.64% गिरा, मतदान करने में पुरुषों से पीछे महिलाएं

डबरा
  
डबरा गांव में आईपीएस स्कूल में लगी युवा मतदाताओं की लाइन, लेकिन यहां चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश के बाद भी सोशल डिस्टेंस का नहीं किया पालन।
  • डबरा विधानसभा उपचुनाव: छुटपुट फर्जी मतदान की शिकायतों के बीच शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से हुआ मतदान

कोरोना काल में हुए पहले चुनाव में मंगलवार को डबरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 66.68 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। यह 2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव से यह 2.64 फीसदी कम है। 2018 में 68.53 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। इससे पहले 2013 में 64.79 और 2008 में 59.88 प्रतिशत वोट गिरा था, यानी पिछले दो विधानसभा चुनाव में वोटिंग प्रतिशत लगातार बढ़ रहा था लेकिन इस बार कम हुआ है। माना जा रहा है कि यह काेरोना का असर है।

कोरोना की वजह से बुजुर्ग मतदान करने के लिए नहीं पहुुंचे। इसी कारण महिलाओं की वोट प्रतिशत भी पुरुषों की तुलना में करीब 10 फीसदी कम रहा है। अब 14 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला ईवीएम में कैद हो गया है। छुटपुट फर्जी मतदान की शिकायतों के बीच मतदान पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण रहा। डबरा का नया विधायक कौन होगा, अब यह 10 नवंबर को मतगणना के बाद तय होगा।

सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान शुरू हुआ। सुबह के समय कम मतदाता पोलिंग बूथ पर पहुंचे। दोपहर एक बजे के बाद कुछ मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर लाइनें लगी दिखाई दीं। दोपहर एक बजे के बाद मतदान का प्रतिशत 66.68 तक पहुंच गया। इस बीच दो जगह से फर्जी मतदान की शिकायत आई, लेकिन मौके पर पहुंची अधिकारियों की टीम को ऐसा कुछ नहीं मिला। शाम छह बजे के बाद ईवीएम सील कर मतदान दल ग्वालियर के लिए रवाना हो गए।

मतदान के दौरान दो मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम में खराबी आई। कुछ समय के लिए मतदान रोकना पड़ा। मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 92 में दोपहर एक बजे मशीन में खराबी आई। इसके चलते दस मिनट तक मतदान रोकना पड़ा। वहीं मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 240 में भी ईवीएम में खराबी के कारण 7 मिनट मतदान प्रभावित हुआ। हालांकि दोनों ही केंद्रों में ज्यादा मतदाता नहीं होने से किसी को परेशानी नहीं आई।

मतदान केंद्रों पर नहीं हुआ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन
कोविड-19को लेकर मतदान केंद्रों पर मास्क, सेेनेटाइजर, स्क्रीनिंग, ग्लब्स और पीपीई किट व स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था की गई थी । वहीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए गोल घेरे बनाए गए थे । लेकिन शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं कराया गया । मतदाता लाइन में पास-पास ही खड़े दिखाई दिए ।

पुरुषों की तुलना में महिलाएं वोट डालने में रहीं पीछे
महिलाओं का वोटिंग प्रतिशत पुरुषों की अपेक्षा काफी कम रहा। सुबह 11 बजे तक महिलाओं का वोटिंग प्रतिशत केवल 19.99 ही था, जबकि पुरुषों का वोटिंग प्रतिशत 33.21 प्रतिशत था। दोपहर 1 बजे 30 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने ही वोट डाले, जबकि 42.72 प्रतिशत पुरुषों द्वारा वोट डाले गए। दोपहर तीन बजे भी 43.76 महिलाओं द्वारा वोट डाले गए, वहीं 54.2 पुरुषों द्वारा मतदान किया। इसके अलावा शाम बजे महिलाओं का वोटिंग प्रतिशत 61.61 प्रतिशत रहा जबकि पुरुषों का मतदान प्रतिशत 71.17 प्रतिशत रहा।

मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे उससे पहले ही डल गया वोट
1. वार्ड क्रमांक चार अमरपुरा खेरी स्थित मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान करने के लिए पहुंचे बलवेंद्र सिंह को बताया गया कि उनका वोट तो पहले ही डाला जा चुका है। उन्होंने पोलिंग पर मौजूद अधिकारियों से शिकायत भी की लेकिन उनके द्वारा कहा गया कि हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते।

2. जीतेंद्र सिंह ढिल्लन मतदान करने के लिए ठाकुर बाबा रोड स्थित स्कूल में बनाए गए बूथ पर पहुंचे तो पता चला कि उनका वोट डाला जा चुका है। उनके चाचा जो कि बाहर गए हुए हैं, उनका भी वोट डाला जा चुका था। जीतेंद्र ने मतदान केंद्र पर मौजूद पीठासीन अधिकारी से भी शिकायत की, लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ। उनका मत पहले ही डल चुका था।

फर्जी मतदान की शिकायतें भी आईं
1. पिछोर तिराहा स्थित अंबेडकर कॉलोनी के मतदान केंद्र के बाहर दोपहर के वक्त वोट डाले जाने को लेकर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने विवाद किया। इसकी सूचना पीठासीन अधिकारी ने कंट्रोल रूम पर दी। कुछ ही मिनट में एडीशनल एसपी जयराज कुबेर, एसडीओपी उमेश तोमर, टीआई केडी कुशवाह पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। हालांकि तब तक मामला शांत हो चुका था, लेकिन करीब एक घंटे तक अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल मतदान केंद्र पर मौजूद रहा।

2. शाम के समय जवाहर काॅलोनी से कंट्रोल रूम में शिकायत पहुंची कि कुछ लोग मतदान केंद्र में घुस गए हैं और फर्जी मतदान कर रहे हैं। सूचना मिलते ही चुनाव अधिकारी पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पहुंचे। हालांकि मौके पर ऐसी स्थिति नहीं मिली लेकिन मतदान केंद्र के पास लोगों की भीड़ थी, जिन्हें हटवाया गया। यहां बाद में शातिपूर्ण मतदान चलता रहा। चुनाव अिधकारी किसी भी सूचना पर तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचने के लिए तैयार रहे।

दो केंद्रों पर ईवीएम में आई खराबी
मतदान के दौरान दो मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम मशीनों में खराबी आई । जिसकी वजह से कुछ समय के लिए मतदान रोकना पड़ा । मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 92 में दोपहर एक बजे मशीन में खराबी आई । जिसके चलते दस मिनट तक मतदान रोकना पड़ा । वहीं मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 240 में भी ईवीएम मशीन में खराबी के कारण 7 मिनट मतदान प्रभावित हुआ । हालांकि दोनों ही केंद्रों में ज्यादा मतदाता नहीं होने की वजह से किसी को परेशानी नहीं आई।

लाइन में लगकर वोट डाला राजे ने
सुरेश राजे अपनी दिवंगत मां मोहनिया बाई राजे के चित्र को प्रणाम कर आर्शीवाद लिया । इसके बाद वे बीआरसी कार्यालय में बने मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे लाइन में लगकर अपना मत डाला । इसके साथ ही दिन भर दोनो प्रत्याशी शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बने मतदान केंद्रो पर पहुंचकर जानकारियां लेते रहे। भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी सुमन मतदान से पहले चीनौर रोड स्थित हनुमान मंदिर पहुंची और साष्टांग होकर दंडवत प्रणाम किया। इसके बाद वे पति पूरन सिंह के साथ मतदान करने पहुंचीं।

