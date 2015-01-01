पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनदेखी:जवाहर गंज में फूटी सप्लाई पाइप लाइन, 500 घरों में नहीं पहुंचा पानी

डबरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाइप लाइन फूटने के कारण जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र भरा पीने का पानी।

जलआर्वधन योजना की पाइप लाइन फूटने का सिलसिला आए दिन बना हुआ है। मंगलवार को शहर के जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र में दो जगह सप्लाई लाइन फूट गई, जिससे काफी पानी बहकर बरबाद हो गया। साथ ही क्षेत्र में 500 घरों में पानी की सप्लाई भी नहीं हो सकी।

सुबह जवाहगंज क्षेत्र में पानी सप्लाई करते समय कस्टम हनुमान मंदिर के पास और कृषि गन्ना विकास केंद्र के पास सप्लाई लाइन फूट गई। सप्लाई लाइन फूटने के कारण वहां से काफी पानी बहरकर बरबाद हो गया। यह पानी करीब 500 से अधिक परिवारों को सप्लाई किया जा सकता था। इसके साथ ही पाइप लाइन फूटने के कारण सप्लाई प्रभावित रही और इस क्षेत्र के करीब 5 से अधिक कॉलोनियों को पानी नहीं हो सका जिससे लोग पानी के लिए परेशान रहे। नगर पालिका अधिकारियों द्वारा बुधवार को पाइप लाइन का मेंटेनेंस कराए जाने की बात कही जा रही है ।

मेंटेनेंस कराया जा रहा है

जवाहर गंज क्षेत्र में दो जगह पाइप लाइन फूट गई है। पाइप लाइन फूटने के कारण सप्लाई प्रभावित हुई है। बुधवार काे मेंटेेनेंस का काम शुरु करा दिया जाएगा। - धर्मेन्द्र भदौरिया, सब इंजीनियर, नगर पालिका, डबरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें